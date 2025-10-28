Patrick Mahomes threw three second-half touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled away for a 28-7 win against the visiting Washington Commanders in the National Football League (NFL) on Monday night.

Mahomes completed 25 of 34 passes for 299 yards and overcame two first-half interceptions as the Chiefs (5-3) won their third straight game.

Tight end Travis Kelce had his best game of the season, with six catches for 99 yards and a score, and Rashee Rice had nine catches for 93 yards, as well as a touchdown. Kareem Hunt had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run.

Marcus Mariota, playing in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Washington (3-5), which has lost three straight.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in his return after missing four games, but left in the third quarter after apparently re-injuring his quad.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Mahomes found Kelce in the flat, and the tight end rumbled 38 yards to the 9. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Mahomes hit Hunt for a touchdown and a 14-7 Chiefs lead.

After a Washington punt, the Chiefs drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Mahomes went 6-for-6 on the drive and hit Kelce for a 10-yard score to make it 21-7, with 3:20 left in the quarter.

Washington then crossed midfield, but on third down at the Kansas City 38, Mariota was sacked for a 10-yard loss on the final play of the quarter.

Kansas City increased the lead to 28-7, when Mahomes capped a 13-play, 94-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rice, with 7:52 left in the game.

Both quarterbacks threw interceptions on their team’s first possession.

After the Commanders turned it over on downs and Mahomes threw another interception, Mariota drove Washington to the Kansas City 28, but his fourth-and-1 pass was incomplete.

Mahomes soon hit Kelce for back-to-back gains of 11 and then 31 yards to the Washington 22. Five plays later, Hunt scored from the 1 and the Chiefs led 7-0, with 5:46 left in the half.

Mariota then drove the Commanders 66 yards in 10 plays, the final play an 11-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin, with 58 seconds left in the half. The catch was initially ruled out of bounds, but a review showed that McLaurin kept both feet down while controlling the ball.

Washington was without kicker Matt Gay (back). The team signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad on Monday and elevated him to the active roster.