Iyer suffers injury while attempting a catch in third and final ODI of India’s tour of Australia.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is in stable condition and recovering well from spleen injury, Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav says.

Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen on Saturday during India’s victory over Australia in their third one-day international (ODI) when he fell awkwardly while making a catch.

The 30-year-old was admitted to hospital, and Indian media reported that his condition was life-threatening.

“We spoke to him,” Suryakumar told reporters on Tuesday before India’s five-match Twenty20 series against Australia beginning in Canberra on Wednesday.

“When we got to know about his injury, I called him. Then I realised Shreyas doesn’t have his phone on him, and I called our physio, Kamlesh Jain, who told us he’s stable.

“He’s looking good [now]. We’ve been in touch for two days, he’s replying. If he’s able to reply on the phone, then he’s stable.”

How did Iyer sustain freak injury?

The 30-year-old sustained an impact injury in his left lower rib cage region as he pulled off a sensational backpedalling catch to remove Alex Carey, a key moment in the third ODI of the series, which India won by nine wickets.

Iyer, who is also the vice captain of the ODI team, was forced off the field after the injury and did not return for the rest of Australia’s innings.

“He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Scans revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.”

He remained hospitalised in Sydney, where the BCCI medical team closely monitored him in consultation with specialists from Australia and India.

It was not clear when Iyer could return to action.

Despite the victory on Saturday, India lost the series 1-2 after suffering defeats in the first two games in Perth and Adelaide.

India’s next one-day outing is a home series against South Africa, starting on November 30.

Iyer has scored 2,917 runs from 73 ODIs at an average of 47.81.

A five-match T20 series between the two cricketing powerhouses begins on Wednesday, but Iyer is not a part of that squad.