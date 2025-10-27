Austin Reaves poured in 51 points as the Los Angeles Lakers win against Sacramento without Luka Doncic and Lebron James.

Austin Reaves exploded for a career-high 51 points, Deandre Ayton complemented 22 points with a game-high 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without injured stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, downed the host Sacramento Kings 127-120 on Sunday night.

Taking the leading role after Doncic was a late scratch due to finger and lower-leg injuries, Reaves surpassed his previous NBA best of 45 points set last February against the Indiana Pacers.

He also found time for 11 rebounds and nine assists, missing what could have been his fourth career triple-double by a single assist.

Reaves drilled six 3-pointers, including three during a fourth quarter run that allowed the Lakers to flip a four-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

Seeking a second straight win after a season-opening loss to Golden State, the Lakers trailed 101-97 after a Domantas Sabonis 3-pointer with 9:50 remaining before scoring 20 of the game’s next 25 points to extend into a 117-106 advantage at the 4:18 mark.

Reaves triggered the uprising with consecutive 3-pointers, then added a third following an Ayton hoop to complete an 11-0 burst that produced a 108-101 lead.

Rui Hachimura added two hoops, Ayton another and Jake LaRavia a 3-pointer to finish off the flurry, which created a deficit from which the Kings never fully recovered.

Zach LaVine’s 3-pointer got the hosts as close as 122-119 with still 1:30 to play, but Reaves kept the Kings at arm’s length with four late free throws that capped a 21-for-22 night at the line.

Getting 28 more opportunities, the Lakers outscored the Kings 41-12 from the stripe.

Hachimura finished with 18 points, while LaRavia and Marcus Smart chipped in with 11 apiece for the Lakers, who played a third straight game without James, out with a back issue.

LaVine paced Sacramento with 32 points, while Sabonis (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Dennis Schroeder (18 points, 12 assists) posted double-doubles.

DeMar DeRozan added 21 points, Russell Westbrook 18 and Malik Monk 15 for the Kings, who lost despite outscoring the visitors 54-24 from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama, Davis dominate in Texas

In other fixtures on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama totalled 31 points and 14 rebounds and keyed a late run as host San Antonio beat Brooklyn 118-107 to stay undefeated.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dallas to their first win of the new NBA season with a 139-129 victory over visiting Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points with 10 rebounds and Ivica Zubac added 21 points with eight boards as Los Angeles won for the second time in two home games with a 114-107 victory over Portland.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points and eight assists as Detroit won its home opener, downing Boston 119-113.

Norman Powell scored 29 points to lead Miami to a home-opening 115-107 win over the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and Evan Mobley collected 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Cleveland won its home opener against Milwaukee 118-113.

LaMelo Ball scored 38 points as part of a triple-double, and Charlotte rode a huge second half to a 139-113 road victory over Washington.

Julius Randle scored 31 points and Minnesota weathered the early exit of injured star Anthony Edwards to beat winless Indiana in Minneapolis 114-110.