Mbappe, Bellingham score as Real Madrid edge Barcelona in fiery El Clasico

Real Madrid end four-game losing streak against rivals Barcelona and move five points clear at top of La Liga.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a spiky El Clasico that snapped a four-match losing streak against their football rivals and extended their lead atop the La Liga standings.

Kylian Mbappe, who later missed a penalty, fired Madrid in front on Sunday, and although Fermin Lopez levelled for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bellingham netted a second goal for the hosts before half-time, which proved decisive.

Barca playmaker Pedri was sent off in the final stages for a second yellow card as tensions spilled over in the Spanish capital.

Real moved to 27 points at the top of the La Liga standings, five ahead of Barcelona in second.

Madrid’s victory means they have won nine of their opening 10 league games, and manager Xabi Alonso’s side proved against Barca that they can triumph on the big occasion, following their derby humbling by Atletico Madrid in September.

Hansi Flick’s team were led on the touchline by his assistant Marcus Sorg, as the German coach was suspended following a red card last weekend as they scraped a victory over relegation-battling Girona.

Barcelona were without several regular starters, including Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo among others, while Lamine Yamal still does not appear fully fit after a groin injury but started.

The teenager wound up Madrid fans in the week by claiming Los Blancos “steal” and “complain”, and his name was greeted with a chorus of jeers when read out before kickoff.

Barcelona had more of the ball in the first half, but it was largely sterile possession, and Madrid created the most dangerous opportunities.

The hosts were awarded an early penalty when Yamal appeared to bring down Vinicius Junior. However, it was cancelled after a VAR review as it was the Brazilian who initiated the contact.

Madrid fans’ ire at the officials grew when Mbappe blasted home from outside the area. But the goal was ruled out for a millimetric offside against the French superstar.

Mbappe did not have long to wait before he could celebrate in earnest, after superb work by Bellingham sent him through on goal.

The forward, the division’s top goal scorer, netted his 11th league goal of the campaign with a lethal low finish past Wojciech Szczesny.

The goalkeeper made a good save from Dean Huijsen while Bellingham and Fede Valverde went close as Madrid took control.

Szczesny stopped efforts from Vinicius and Bellingham again, and it was against the run of play when Barcelona equalised.

Arda Guler gave away possession in a dangerous area and Marcus Rashford, playing in his first Clasico, crossed for Lopez to blast the visitors level in the 38th minute.

Bellingham struck Madrid’s second five minutes later to give Los Blancos a deserved advantage at the interval.

The England international, who scored his first goal at the Bernabeu since April in midweek against Juventus, gleefully tapped home after Eder Militao nodded Vinicius’s cross back into his path.

Madrid should have extended their lead at the start of the second half, but Szczesny made a fine save to push out Mbappe’s penalty, after Eric Garcia was penalised for a handball.

Yamal, frustrated and struggling to make an impact on the game, sent a long-range shot high over the bar as Madrid closed ranks and kept the Catalans at a safe distance from their goal.

Madrid looked the more threatening in the final stages despite Barca needing to score, able to bring on Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz, while Barca had little in the way of attacking reinforcements.

Sorg sent defender Ronald Araujo up front during nine minutes of stoppage time after he netted the winner as a makeshift striker against Girona, but the centre back could not trouble Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

There was a brief scuffle between the bench players from both teams after Pedri was sent off just before the final whistle. The altercation continued after the game ended, with Vinicius Jr and Yamal among those involved.

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni told reporters that his side were very happy with the result that came from sticking to a game plan.

“We have to go on like this; it’s only three points, we have other points to win, and we have to step up,” he said.

He said that Yamal’s pre-match comments had helped to fire up Madrid.

“It’s fine, they’re only words, there’s no bad intentions. It made us a little bit more determined and helped us,” he said.

“If Lamine wants to talk, that’s no problem. The game is played on the pitch and we won. We’re very happy with our game and we’re going to look forward.”