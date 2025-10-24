Rashford wants permanent Barcelona move from Manchester United

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford says he hopes to remain at the Spanish club beyond his loan spell from Manchester United, describing the move as the change he needed after spending his entire career in England.

Barcelona are covering Rashford’s wages during this season-long loan after the Manchester-born player accepted a pay cut with an option to buy set at about 30 million euros ($35m).

Rashford’s United contract runs through 2028, but his future at Old Trafford appears bleak after falling out with manager Ruben Amorim last year. The 27-year-old has since rediscovered his form under Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

“For sure,” Rashford told ESPN on Thursday when asked if he wanted to remain in Barcelona. “I’m enjoying this football club, and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.”

The England international, who first revived his form during a short loan spell at Aston Villa last season, has gone a step further at Barcelona, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Before what would be his first El Clasico on Sunday, Rashford said his move abroad has given him a new perspective.

“People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me, and I’m enjoying everything,” he said.