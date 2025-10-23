IOC wants no sport events in Indonesia after visa ban on Israeli athletes

Indonesia says it barred Israeli gymnasts from the global event to maintain ‘public order and security’.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged global sports federations not to host any sporting events in Indonesia after it banned Israeli gymnasts from the ongoing Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, a decision the host nation said it took to “maintain public order”.

The IOC’s executive board issued a statement on Wednesday saying it has recommended that world sports bodies cease holding events in Indonesia.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, denied visas to Israeli gymnasts earlier this month amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza, meaning they could not take part in the championship that began on Sunday.

Jakarta said the move was in line with Indonesia’s policy of cutting ties with Israel until it recognises the independence of the state of Palestine.

In its strongly-worded statement, the IOC said it was also cutting off all discussions about any potential Olympic Games bid by Indonesia until the government provided assurances that all athletes, irrespective of nationality, would be eligible to compete there in future.

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed an interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, but the IOC decision all but buried its chances of landing the Games in 11 years.

Following the IOC’s statement, Sports Minister Erick Thohir said Indonesia “understands the consequences of its decision”, adding that the move was designed to maintain public order.

“We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the public interest in hosting every international event,” Thohir posted on X.

He added that the principle was part of Indonesia’s constitution and based on its obligation to maintain world order.

“We understand that this decision carries consequences, wherein as long as Indonesia cannot accept the presence of Israel, the IOC has decided that Indonesia cannot host world championships, Olympic events, Youth Olympic Games, and other activities under the Olympic umbrella,” Thohir said.

The IOC said it would change qualification principles to include guarantees for access of all athletes, irrespective of nationality, for any qualification event for an Olympic Games.

It ordered the Indonesian Olympic Committee and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to attend a meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss the matter. It did not provide a date for the meeting.

Last week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected appeals by the Israel Gymnastics Federation to be allowed to compete at the championship.

The CAS also turned down Israel’s request to force the FIG to guarantee Israel’s participation, or alternatively, cancel or move the artistic worlds.

The FIG did not threaten to take the event away from Indonesia as stipulated in its statutes for cases where the host refuses to issue visas. Israel wanted the FIG “taking note” of the government statement to be annulled, but CAS also rejected that on October 14.