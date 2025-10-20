Two of Europe’s greatest sides to have never won a UEFA Champions League trophy clash in league phase match at Emirates.

Who: Arsenal vs Athletico Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League

Where: Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom

When: Tuesday, October 21 at 8pm (19:00 GMT)

When: Tuesday, October 21 at 8pm (19:00 GMT)

English Premier League (EPL) leaders Arsenal host Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium with both sides looking to consolidate their UEFA Champions League (UCL) ladder position in the Matchday 3 showdown.

The Gunners head into the blockbuster European matchup riding high in the Premier League after winning four of their last five matches and sitting three points clear of Manchester City on top of the standings.

For the Rojiblancos, a three-time Champions League finalist, Tuesday’s fixture is a prime opportunity to test their mettle against last season’s UCL semifinalists.

Here is all to know before their epic clash:

How did Arsenal and Atletico fare in their domestic leagues this past weekend?

The Gunners beat Fulham 1-0 away in a narrow Premier League victory at Craven Cottage, while Atletico returned from the international break to defeat Osasuna 1-0 in a tight contest in La Liga.

What’s the closest both sides have come to winning the Champions League?

Arsenal came closest to winning the UCL in 2006, reaching the final and taking a 1-0 lead against Barcelona before ultimately losing 2-1.

Atletico have reached the final three times in 1974, 2014 and 2016. Their most recent loss might have been the most painful: An excruciating extra-time defeat, 5-3 on penalties, to archrivals Real Madrid at the Stadio San Siro in Milan, Italy.

The 2016 final was just the second time in the tournament’s history that both finalists were from the same city.

What happened the last time Arsenal played Atletico Madrid?

Tuesday’s fixture will be just the third meeting between the two sides, which last clashed on May 3, 2018, in the Europa League.

Atletico advanced to the final 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano in the second leg.

The match is best remembered as the end of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s unsuccessful bid to lift a European trophy for the North London club after 22 years at the helm.

Stat Attack:

Arsenal is aiming for their 12th straight UEFA Champions League group-stage or league-stage fixture at home without conceding a goal.

The Gunners are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico are unbeaten in six games across all competitions since they fell to a last-minute defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in September.

Atletico aim to convince Alvarez they belong among the elite on Arsenal visit

Julian Alvarez has established himself as Atletico Madrid’s key player, but the club still need to prove to the Argentina international that they belong among Europe’s elite and can fulfil his ambitions.

In recent weeks, there has been renewed speculation that Barcelona were interested in signing the striker next summer as a replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski.

“People always talk,” said Alvarez, neither fanning the flames of the rumours nor completely quashing them.

Alvarez joined Atletico in a deal worth 85 million euros ($99m) from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Head-to-head

Previous meetings: 2

2 Arsenal wins: 0

0 Draws: 1

1 Atletico Madrid wins: 1

Arsenal team news

Central defender Piero Hincapie is a game-time decision as he recovers from a groin strain.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is still without Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who are all sidelined with knee injuries.

Atletico Madrid team news

Winger Nice Gonzalez is doubtful for the Arsenal clash after he suffered a head injury against Osasuna in their 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Neither forward Thiago Almada (calf) nor midfielder Johnny Cardoso (ankle) has played since August.

Simeone will have access to defender Clement Lenglet, who is available after serving a domestic league suspension.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup

Raya (goalkeeper); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

Oblak (goalkeeper); Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez