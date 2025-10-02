Sport|Tennis

Coco Gauff defeats Eva Lys to reach China Open semifinal

The second-seeded American reached her first semifinal since the French Open in June.

Coco Gauff reacts.
Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of the China Open for the third straight year in Beijing on October 2, 2025 [Greg Baker/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 2 Oct 2025

Coco Gauff put down a spirited challenge from 66th-ranked Eva Lys to earn a 6-3 6-4 victory in Beijing on Thursday and reach the China Open semifinals for a second successive year.

Gauff, who is bidding to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the WTA 1000 event, had battled through three-setters in the previous two rounds and had to overcome stiff resistance from the German.

“I’m happy with how I played today. She’s a tough opponent, she hit a couple of great shots on the run,” Gauff said.

“I think I need to stay confident in my game and not be too passive when I have the lead. I played one passive point in this match, but otherwise I played well.”

It was a fast and furious start to the first set as both players fired off a string of winners and traded early breaks as the momentum swung wildly.

Following a run of five straight breaks of serve it was defending champion Gauff who finally seized control, taking a 5-3 lead when Lys sent a backhand wide and then consolidating to clinch the first set.

The world number three appeared to have found her range on serve in the second set and eased through a couple of holds, but a brief wobble and a few double-faults from the American added some late drama.

Serving for the match at 5-4, however, Gauff held her nerve to close out the win in an hour and 28 minutes.

The two-time Grand Slam champion next faces either compatriot Amanda Anisimova or Italian Jasmine Paolini, who meet in the second quarterfinal on Thursday.

Coco Gauff in action.
Gauff is bidding to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing [Greg Baker/AFP]

