Organisers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have dismissed concerns that United States President Donald Trump could move matches from cities he does not deem “safe”.

Republican President Trump said last month that he would consider moving games from Democrat-led San Francisco and Seattle if they did not cooperate with his immigration and crime initiatives.

He raised the issue again this week, this time targeting Boston and its Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu, suggesting he could appeal directly to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

John Kristick, who led Canada, Mexico and the United States’s successful bid to jointly host the 2026 finals, emphasised that planning has been under way for nearly a decade and remains unaffected by political rhetoric.

“From what I’m seeing, there’s been zero distraction in terms of the preparedness,” Kristick, co-head of global events at Playfly Sports Consulting, said.

“Tickets are already being sold. Hospitality packages have been sold for almost a year now.”

More than one million World Cup tickets have been bought so far, FIFA said on Thursday, with fans from 212 countries and territories snapping up seats.

FIFA previously said that the global governing body for football has the final say on whether to move the 2026 World Cup, but this week noted, “Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility.

“They decide what is in the best interest for public safety,” FIFA added.

“We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements.”

Ricardo Trade, CEO of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Local Organising Committee, said the abundance of good stadiums in the United States would make the possibility of relocating games “feasible”, so long as it does not happen after the December 5 draw.

“In a country like the United States, where every state has large, ready-to-use stadiums, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be possible,” said Trade, who also served as CEO of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 in the US.

New York and New Jersey, responsible for eight games, including the final, have maintained their focus, said NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry, with daily fan festivals planned across the country’s biggest metropolitan region.

“We’ve spoken to FIFA, we’re working with the White House Task Force, I don’t think there’s any worry about the games being moved,” said Lasry.

“I have no concern, but if you know, anyone wants to move games, from Chicago to here or from anywhere to here, we’re more than excited to have more games.”