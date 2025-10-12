Erling Haaland’s Norway close in on World Cup qualification in a match where a pro-Palestine demonstration was held.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel, edging closer to qualifying for a first FIFA World Cup finals since 1998.

Before the Saturday night match in Oslo, hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, chanting “Free Palestine” to protest against Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, AFP journalists reported.

Norwegian police dispersed a gathering of pro-Palestinian activists with tear gas and made several arrests.

Inside the Ullevaal Stadium, several dozen Israeli fans waved their country’s flag and a banner reading “Let the Ball Talk!”.

Norway now lead Group I with 18 points, six more than second-placed Italy, who beat Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn to stay on track for qualification.

The comfortable win in Oslo leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as they seek a place at next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After a meek performance, Israel take on Italy in Udine on Tuesday, knowing they must win to keep alive their fading hopes of qualifying.

Haaland’s hat-trick sets the tone

Haaland became the fastest player in men’s international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.

His early penalty was saved by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, but the referee ordered the spot-kick to be retaken for encroachment inside the area, only for Peretz to parry away Haaland’s second effort.

But Norway forged ahead in the 18th minute through an Anan Khalaili own goal, before Haaland raced clear to score. Norway got their third from an Idan Nachmias own goal.

Manchester City forward Haaland added his second with a powerful header before nodding in to complete his sixth hat-trick for his country with 18 minutes left.

Norway has not played at a major tournament since Euro 2000.

Italy, attempting to reach their first World Cup finals since 2014, moved a step closer thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Pio Esposito in Tallinn.

The Italians move three points ahead of Israel in second place in Group I, which offers a playoff spot.

Italy’s meeting with Israel is expected to be a tense affair, surrounded by pro-Palestinian protests, and only 5,000 tickets have been sold.