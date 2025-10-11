Portugal beat Ireland in injury-time in World Cup qualifier
Portugal maintain winning record in qualifying despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half penalty miss against Ireland.
Portugal’s Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Ireland, which preserved Portugal’s 100 percent record in World Cup qualifying Group F and consolidated the top spot.
Portugal moved to nine points at the halfway stage of the campaign, with a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary, who they host on Tuesday, when they could secure qualification.
Neves headed home a minute into added time on Saturday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade for his first international goal.
It was a poignant tribute to close friend Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July and whose No 21 jersey Neves wore in Portugal’s first home game since the Liverpool player’s death.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved earlier in the match as Ireland threatened to hold the hosts to a draw, but the late strike kept the Irish at the bottom of the standings with one point.