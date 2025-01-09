Brazil’s Neymar says FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last

The injury-prone forward, who plays at Saudi club Al Hilal, wants to ‘work very hard’ to be with the Brazilian team at the next World Cup.

Brazilian forward Neymar has announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last, adding he is confident that Brazil will qualify for the finals in North America.

Once one of football’s most feared forwards, Neymar plays club football with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal but has suffered long stretches on the sidelines due to recurring injuries.

“I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it,” the 32-year-old attacker, who has not played for Brazil in more than a year, told CNN.

He also told the United States news network in the interview that he would not rule out reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible,” Neymar said at an award ceremony in Dubai.

Brazil have struggled in South American World Cup qualifying.

After 12 of the 18 rounds, they are fifth in the 10-nation group. But the top six are guaranteed places in the World Cup and Brazil are five points ahead of Bolivia in seventh.

“I have a lot of faith in the team, in the players who are emerging, who are young,” he said. “We’re not in a position where we would like to be.

“I think together we can achieve something very big. We have a year, a year-and-a-half to work, to do the right things to reach the World Cup.”

Neymar started Brazil’s first four qualifying games but went off injured at halftime as they lost to Uruguay in October 2023. After knee surgery he was out for a year.

He returned for Al Hilal with two brief appearances in October and November but injured a hamstring and has not played since. He said he is targeting the World Cup.

“I want to be there, I’m going to try to do my best, to work very hard so that I can be with the Brazilian team.”

He will be 34 by the time the competition in the US, Canada and Mexico kicks off.

He could play in the US before then. Al Hilal will appear in the expanded Club World Cup in the US in June where Inter Miami, with Messi and Suarez, will also be competing.

“They are my friends.” said Neymar, who also played with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. “We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio.”

“I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Football is full of surprises.

“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option.”