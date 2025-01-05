Sport|Football

Fernandes and Amorim upset with United after impressive draw at Liverpool

Manchester United hold title-chasing Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield, but frustrate their club captain and manager.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes returned to the side after his suspension during the Newcastle game for a red card in the previous match [Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images]
Published On 5 Jan 2025

Frustrated footballer Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield, they must “do it everywhere” after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez’s shock opener for United on Sunday before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser.

United finished the match the stronger, and defender Harry Maguire spurned a last-kick chance to win the game by firing over the bar from Joshua Zirkzee’s squared pass.

The point for Liverpool takes them six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. United are way down in 13th place, but at least they have ended their four-game losing run.

“We have been criticised, and fairly,” United captain Fernandes told Sky Sports. “Our position in the table says it all. We have lost too many points. Even today, we can’t be happy with a point. We need the points and we could’ve won the game at the end, but it’s a fair result. Both teams played good football.

“I’m pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can’t we do this everywhere? It frustrates me. Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Harry Maguire of Manchester United misses a chance during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Harry Maguire missed the chance to win the match for Manchester United in the final minutes of Sunday’s game [Carl Recine/Getty Images]

The midfielder said next week’s FA Cup tie at Arsenal would be tough for the holders but “we want to get to the final again”.

“We know how tough it is to play against Liverpool,” he said. “Today, we put in a real effort to the game. Playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game. You have to put in effort and that’s why we took something from today.

“It can’t stop here. We have to bring this frustration to the next game to understand this has to be the level. If we can do it at Anfield, we have to do it everywhere.”

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said it could have been worse for his team if Maguire had converted a late chance. “I’m definitely disappointed with dropping points at home but it is what is and we have to move on and we will,” he said.

“We found the 2-1 and then it is about trying to manage the game and keep the ball for longer than three and four passes. We lost the ball too easily at times and then we were more open than we should have been. We’re not perfect. We’re still learning and we have to learn from this as well.”

The defender said Liverpool had not underestimated United, despite their rivals’ troubles this season.

“That’s all the media, media talk,” he said. “It’s nothing to do with us. We prepared for a very tough game like we have seen today. We didn’t think any of that.”

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 5, 2025 Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt concedes a penalty REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt concedes a penalty ahead of Liverpool’s second goal [Phil Noble/Reuters]

United manager Ruben Amorim has endured a wretched start to his time in charge at Old Trafford, with the club slipping to six defeats in September, culminating in the four-match losing streak.

“We are in a difficult moment,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “If you play against Liverpool every day, we will recover positions like that. But if you play against any opponent, we will need to do it. We have proven we can do it. The way we were really competitive – that is what we must be going forward.

“It’s not just the players, all the staff in the club. I’m happy for the performance, not for the results. But I’m really mad for the other games,” Amorim continued after United slipped to that fourth straight defeat, and sixth in the month of December, against Newcastle on Monday.

“Of course, we are going to improve in training, but it is the way we faced the game, not from the training,” he continued. “You can ask any fan – the way we fight, the way we kick, the way we fight for the ball. It’s so clear.

“Today I feel the players really wanted it. The important thing is not to relax tomorrow and return to the same performances. I will do everything to make the players understand, they have to suffer in a game. I am really trying on the basics and we have to move on.

“Congratulations on the performance, but not the result. Everyone will say the players did everything right, so I am allowed to be upset [with them for the other results] today.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Amad Diallo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Amad Diallo impressed once again for Manchester United and scored his side’s second goal [Carl Recine/Getty Images]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

