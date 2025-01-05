Fernandes and Amorim upset with United after impressive draw at Liverpool

Frustrated footballer Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield, they must “do it everywhere” after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez’s shock opener for United on Sunday before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser.

United finished the match the stronger, and defender Harry Maguire spurned a last-kick chance to win the game by firing over the bar from Joshua Zirkzee’s squared pass.

The point for Liverpool takes them six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. United are way down in 13th place, but at least they have ended their four-game losing run.

“We have been criticised, and fairly,” United captain Fernandes told Sky Sports. “Our position in the table says it all. We have lost too many points. Even today, we can’t be happy with a point. We need the points and we could’ve won the game at the end, but it’s a fair result. Both teams played good football.

“I’m pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can’t we do this everywhere? It frustrates me. Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season.”

The midfielder said next week’s FA Cup tie at Arsenal would be tough for the holders but “we want to get to the final again”.

“We know how tough it is to play against Liverpool,” he said. “Today, we put in a real effort to the game. Playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game. You have to put in effort and that’s why we took something from today.

“It can’t stop here. We have to bring this frustration to the next game to understand this has to be the level. If we can do it at Anfield, we have to do it everywhere.”

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said it could have been worse for his team if Maguire had converted a late chance. “I’m definitely disappointed with dropping points at home but it is what is and we have to move on and we will,” he said.

“We found the 2-1 and then it is about trying to manage the game and keep the ball for longer than three and four passes. We lost the ball too easily at times and then we were more open than we should have been. We’re not perfect. We’re still learning and we have to learn from this as well.”

The defender said Liverpool had not underestimated United, despite their rivals’ troubles this season.

“That’s all the media, media talk,” he said. “It’s nothing to do with us. We prepared for a very tough game like we have seen today. We didn’t think any of that.”

United manager Ruben Amorim has endured a wretched start to his time in charge at Old Trafford, with the club slipping to six defeats in September, culminating in the four-match losing streak.

“We are in a difficult moment,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “If you play against Liverpool every day, we will recover positions like that. But if you play against any opponent, we will need to do it. We have proven we can do it. The way we were really competitive – that is what we must be going forward.

“It’s not just the players, all the staff in the club. I’m happy for the performance, not for the results. But I’m really mad for the other games,” Amorim continued after United slipped to that fourth straight defeat, and sixth in the month of December, against Newcastle on Monday.

“Of course, we are going to improve in training, but it is the way we faced the game, not from the training,” he continued. “You can ask any fan – the way we fight, the way we kick, the way we fight for the ball. It’s so clear.

“Today I feel the players really wanted it. The important thing is not to relax tomorrow and return to the same performances. I will do everything to make the players understand, they have to suffer in a game. I am really trying on the basics and we have to move on.

“Congratulations on the performance, but not the result. Everyone will say the players did everything right, so I am allowed to be upset [with them for the other results] today.”