Australia beat India to reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy and enter WTC final

Hosts seal a six-wicket win in Sydney Test to clinch the series 3-1 and set up a World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Australia have beaten India by six wickets in the fifth Test of their five-match series and won back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

The hosts held their nerve to chase down their victory target of 162 after lunch on the third day of the final Test in Sydney on Sunday, prompting wild celebrations from their camp as they also sealed a spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

Travis Head, who was 34 not out, and debutant Beau Webster, unbeaten on 39, got their team over the line to end the series on a high.

“It’s unreal, it’s been an amazing series,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said shortly after the win.

“It felt like it was kind of seesawing throughout the whole series so to finish it 3-1, to hold the trophy, is an amazing feeling,” he added.

“I’m immensely proud, I absolutely love playing with these guys and it’s been a lot of fun along the way as well.”

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was unable to bowl in Australia’s second innings because of a back issue but his fellow pace bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj kept the match on a knife edge by removing four top-order Australian batters.

The match had been played on fast forward over the first two days with 15 wickets falling on Saturday, and Australia removed four more in the first hour on Sunday morning to dismiss India for 157.

The track retained some spice, and Krishna stood up in Bumrah’s stead and sent back opener Sam Konstas for 22, Marnus Labuschagne for six and Steve Smith for four before lunch.

Smith trudged off, head bowed, on 9,999 career runs, and was followed soon after the break by Usman Khawaja, who was caught behind off Siraj for 41 to leave Australia on 104-4.

The end of a topsy-turvy Test, where the momentum had shifted by the over, came almost as an anti-climax for another big crowd bathing in the sunshine at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Head and Webster got the job done with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 58, the latter continuing his nerveless debut by clubbing the winning runs with a straight four.

“It was a little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body,” said Bumrah, who was named Player of the Series for his 32 wickets over the five matches.

“It was a great series. The whole series was well-fought and we were still in the match today. Our young players will take a lot of learnings for the future.”

The bulk of the Australian side has been together for years and beating India remained an elusive goal for many of them.

Only Smith, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were part of the squad that played in the last series win over their rivals a decade ago.

It was Cummins’ 20th win as captain.

“It is one that a few of us didn’t have. The boys have had their eye on it and it has lived up to the hype.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together as a group over the years, so we knew we weren’t at our best at Perth.

“But it was never as bad as it seems. So you stick tight and double down on what makes us a really good side.”

Australia handed out three debuts during the series – opener Nathan McSweeney who was axed after the first three Tests, the man who replaced him, Sam Konstas, and all-rounder Beau Webster in the fifth Test.

They also heavily relied on stalwarts such as Smith, Starc and Head.

“Always nice to have a squad,” said Cummins.

“The three debutants in this series fitted in well. They contributed at different times.

“There were some key moments when our mainstays really stood up. You need to do that to beat a side like India.”