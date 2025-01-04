Arsenal held at Brighton while Man City bounce-back continues

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton to dent their Premier League title hopes, while holders Man City win again.

Arsenal blew a chance to make up significant ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Premier League runners-up over the past two seasons, travelled to the south coast on Saturday hunting a fourth straight league win.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, in for the injured Bukayo Saka, put them on course for all three points in the first half.

But Joao Pedro levelled from the penalty spot following a clash of heads between the Brazilian and William Saliba just after the hour mark, prompting a furious reaction from Arteta.

“We’re also very disappointed with the penalty and the way it was given,” Arteta said. “I’ve never seen that in my life, and Saliba touches the ball, so it’s never a penalty for me.”

The 1-1 draw means the second-placed Gunners are five points behind Liverpool, having played two games more, with Arne Slot’s in-form leaders hosting crisis-hit Manchester United on Sunday.

“We knew it was going to be competitive and challenging,” added Arteta. “But we did compete, and it wasn’t our best day.

“We’re playing every three days as well, and today we lost too many simple things. Doing the simple things, we have to do them right, and today wasn’t to those standards.”

Man City return to winning ways against West Ham

Manchester City, who beat Leicester last week for just their second win in 14 games, have now won successive matches for the first time since October after pummelling West Ham 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

The defending champions took an early lead against West Ham through a Vladimir Coufal own goal and Erling Haaland headed in Savinho’s deep cross shortly before the break.

The Norwegian claimed his second 10 minutes after the interval, dinking the ball over Alphonse Areola after a fine pass from Savinho, to take his league haul to 16 goals, one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Phil Foden made it 4-0 before Niclas Fullkrug grabbed a consolation for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who suffered a 5-0 mauling by Premier League leaders Liverpool last week.

Arsenal's draw at Brighton means Liverpool can go eight points clear, with a game in hand... They face Man Utd tomorrow at 16:30 GMT 🔜 pic.twitter.com/CTvSfzmHPZ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2025

Despite their shocking run of results, sixth-placed City are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but Guardiola said his team were still not back in the groove.

“I’m very pleased for the result, but you cannot ask me if the old City is back,” he said. “If you saw the game, we are not.

“You saw many times during the years what we have done with the opponents.”

Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa up their chase; Tottenham falter

In the early kickoff, Newcastle United came from behind to clinch a fifth straight Premier League win and heap more misery on injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur. The home side went ahead in the fourth minute through Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle levelled two minutes later when Anthony Gordon arrowed an effort into the bottom corner, but Postecoglou stood in disbelief on the touchline looking at referee Andrew Madley after Joelinton intercepted Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his hand in the build-up.

VAR deemed Joelinton’s arm to be in a natural position and the contact to be accidental. In-form Alexander Isak scored what turned out to be the winner towards the end of the first period.

The 2-1 victory, watched by new England manager Thomas Tuchel, leaves Newcastle in fifth spot, which may yet prove enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season. But Spurs have slumped to 12th in the table after five defeats in seven matches.

Postecoglou said he was proud of his players but was the “angriest I think I have ever been in my career”.

“I think it’s clear,” said the Australian. “Now whether people agree with me or not, whether it wasn’t handball or it was accidental, I’m just not interested in any of that discussion.

“I know what everyone wants me to say, but all I’ll say is that on any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game. Simple as that.”

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were breathing down Liverpool’s necks just two weeks ago but have taken only two points from four games over the festive period.

Cole Palmer gave the visitors a first-half lead, but they could not capitalise on their possession and Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled in the 82nd minute.

“Two weeks ago, three weeks ago, we were talking about the title race … but this moment of the season, I knew that is going to happen in any season for any team, that you have some moment that you are not able to win games,” said Maresca.

Aston Villa beat relegation-threatened Leicester 2-1 at home, with goals from Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey.

Brentford recorded their first league win on the road this season, smashing hapless Southampton 5-0, and Bournemouth beat Everton 1-0.