The often-injured Brazilian star, who joined Al Hilal in 2023, departs the club with seven months remaining on his deal.

Neymar has parted ways with Al Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions announced after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil’s all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

“Al Hilal and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate the player’s contract by mutual consent,” the Saudi club posted on X early on Tuesday morning.

Neymar played only seven games for Al Hilal since moving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported fee of about 90 million euros ($98m) in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.

Neymar still holds the world record for a football transfer fee at 222 million euros ($232m) after he moved to PSG from Barcelona in August 2017.