Bumrah becomes the first Indian to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Men’s Cricketer of the Year award since Virat Kohli in 2018.

India’s pace bowling maestro Jasprit Bumrah has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024, while New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has won the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Bumrah and Kerr won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy respectively as the ICC named its top award winners on Tuesday.

It was Bumrah’s second award in two days as he was also named the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year on Monday, while Kerr won the Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year award on Saturday.

Bumrah, who is also India’s Test vice-captain, returned to the five-day format in late 2023 following a lengthy absence due to a back injury.

The right-arm quick, 31, was the leading wicket-taker in international Test cricket in 2024, topping the charts with 71, well clear of second-placed Gus Atkinson of England (52 in 11 matches).

His bowling average across the year was a breathtaking 14.92 and he ended 2024 with a strike rate for the year of just 30.1.

“I am truly honored to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, and this recognition means so much to me,” Bumrah said after being named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the year.

“I am grateful to the cricketing fraternity for this appreciation, which I share with India, my family, and my teammates. My focus remains on contributing to the team and striving to achieve our collective goals.

“The year 2024 was incredibly special – winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados and also contributing as much as I could across all three formats of the game.

“I dedicate this award to everyone who has believed in me, the power of hard work and dreams, and to bowlers worldwide who continue to inspire and strive for excellence.”

Bumrah beat England batsmen Harry Brook and Joe Root as well as Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis to the award, given by the game’s governing body.

Smriti Mandhana made it a double success for India as she was voted women’s one-day international cricketer of the year for the second time.

The opening batter scored 747 runs at an average of 57.46 in the calendar year as she clinched her second ICC ODI award since 2018.

“It is an immense joy and a matter of pride to represent my country at the highest level and it makes me happy to play a role in helping the team succeed,” India’s all-format vice-captain Mandhana said.

“I want to dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches and family who have been my absolute pillars of support.”

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai clinched the men’s ODI award after scoring 417 runs and taking 17 wickets in the year.

Unassuming pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who played a vital role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2024, was named the Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Singh was also included in the all-star T20 Team of the Year, alongside compatriots Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah.

Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis, who had a breakthrough year with 1,451 runs across all formats, was named the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year honour as South African all-rounder Annerie Dercksen won in the women’s category.

Congratulations to the elite players selected for the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VaPaV6m1bT — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

Full list of ICC Awards 2024 winners

Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India)

Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year: Arshdeep Singh (India)

Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)

Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia)

Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Esha Oza (UAE)

Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth (England)