Warrican’s nine wickets help visitors wrap up the second Test in three days and level the two-match series 1-1.

Spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years to end their two-match series in a 1-1.

The visitors wrapped up the second Test in Multan with a 120-run win on Monday.

Pakistan triumphed in the first Test by 127 runs but player of the match Warrican’s nine wickets in the match – 19 in the series – gave the hosts a taste of their own medicine on sharply spinning pitches.

The last time the West Indies won a Test in Pakistan was in Faisalabad in November 1990, having gone winless on their 1997 and 2006 tours.

Resuming on 76-4 and chasing 254, Pakistan’s hopes of victory rested on Saud Shakeel but Kevin Sinclair had the left-hander caught in the slip for 13 to further dent the home team’s fading chances.

Babar Azam top-scored with 31 while Mohammad Rizwan made 25 as Pakistan were bundled out for 133.

Warrican bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali with a straighter one for one, leaving Pakistan in tatters at 76-6.

Rizwan added 39 for the seventh wicket with Salman Ali Agha before Warrican dismissed Salman leg before for 15 and bowled Rizwan to bring the tourists within two wickets of victory.

Gudakesh Motie, who took 2-35, removed Noman Ali for six while Warrican deservedly took the last wicket, bowling Sajid Khan for seven to seal the victory.

The defeat sent Pakistan crashing to ninth and last in the World Test Championship table while the West Indies finished eighth.

Title-holders Australia face South Africa in the WTC final at Lord’s in June.