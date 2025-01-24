Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Madison Keys of the United States are set for an epic women’s singles final in Australia on Saturday.

Who: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

What: Australian Open women’s singles final

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

When: 7:30pm (08:30 GMT) on Saturday

The irresistible force of Aryna Sabalenka meets the unbreakable spirit of Madison Keys in an Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday that promises to be a thunderous slugfest.

Defending champion Sabalenka was hailed by beaten semifinalist Paula Badosa as being so good it was “like she’s playing a PlayStation” after dishing out a merciless straight-sets bludgeoning to her good friend.

The never-say-die American Keys, who will turn 30 next month, saved eight break points and a match point in a nerve-shredding final set against Iga Swiatek that went all the way to a 10-point tiebreak.

“Definitely some big-hitting. I think that is going to happen,” the powerful 19th seed Keys predicted of the final. “Not a lot of long points.”

What is the head-to-head record between the women’s singles finalists?

Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four of them, most recently on the Beijing hard courts last year. Keys’s sole win came on grass in Berlin in 2021.

“She’s playing incredible tennis,” said Sabalenka. “She’s a very aggressive player, serving well, moving well. She’s in great shape. It’s going to be a great battle. We had a lot of great battles in the past.”

What would an Australian Open threepeat mean for Sabalenka?

Sabalenka will remain world number one after Swiatek’s defeat while Keys is guaranteed to be back in the top 10 for the first time since 2019 in the new rankings.

Both players are in rampant form and on 11-match win streaks after winning their respective warm-up events. Sabalenka, the modern-day queen of Melbourne Park, has won 20 straight matches on the famous blue hard courts.

If she makes it 21 it will see her complete a treble not witnessed this century. The last person to achieve the three-peat in Melbourne was Martina Hingis in 1999 and only four other women have done it – Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Three in a row is a rare achievement at any Slam and has only been done this century on three occasions.

At Roland Garros, Justine Henin completed the treble in 2007 and Iga Swiatek emulated it last year. Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles but only managed a hat-trick once, at the US Open from 2012-14.

How many Grand Slam finals has Keys reached?

Sabalenka will be in her fifth Slam final, Keys in only her second, having lost the 2017 US Open final 6-3, 6-0 to Sloane Stephens. “I’ve obviously thought of that match endlessly for the past eight years,” said Keys, who broke down in tears after beating Swiatek in a seesawing contest that lasted 2hr 35min.

“I was so consumed with being nervous and the moment that I never really gave myself a chance to actually play. You can also play tennis through that, I think is something that I’ve been working really hard on.

“That’s one of the biggest lessons that I can take from that US Open final.”

What’s the prize money?

The total prize money is $59.8m, a 12 percent increase from 2024.

The Australian Open will hand out a $2.16m reward for singles champions and men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will receive $502,000.

The breakdown in the singles category (men and women) is:

Champions: $2.16m

Runners-up: $1.17m

Semifinalists: $0.68m

Quarterfinalists: $412,242

Round of 16: $260,363

Third round: $179,759

Second round: $123,974

First round: $81,822

Where to watch, follow and stream the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam?

The official broadcasters of the Australian Open are:

Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport.

Europe: Eurosport, SRG SSR.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: ESPN, Tennis Channel, beIN Sports, CCTV, iQIYI, GDTV, WOWOW, Nine, Stan Sport, Digicel, CJ ENM, TDM, ESPN International, SKY, Sportcast and K-Plus.

India & subcontinent: Sony Sports Network.

Latin America & Caribbean: ESPN International.

Middle East: beIN Sports.

North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS and Tennis Channel.

Central Asia: Sony Sports Network and Eurosport.