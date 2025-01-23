After weeks of speculation, Marmoush agrees to a deal with the Premier League champions that runs until 2029.

Manchester City have announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported initial fee of about $72.6m.

“The 25-year-old Egyptian striker has completed a move to the Etihad Stadium on a four-and-a-half-year deal, meaning he will remain at the Club until the summer of 2029,” City said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a day I will never forget,” Marmoush said after signing up with the English Premier League champions.

“To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.”

Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

The former Bundesliga star’s contract is understood to include a potential further $5m in add-ons.

Our new number 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/jyahrzq5Nr — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

Born in Cairo in 1999, Marmoush stood out early in the academy of club Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League. At just 17, he was promoted to the first team and joined Wolfsburg’s reserves a year later.

At Wolfsburg, Marmoush initially struggled for consistency and game time, resulting in loans to St Pauli and Stuttgart.

The striker moved to Frankfurt on a free transfer before the 2023-2024 season and scored 12 goals in 29 league games.

Marmoush’s development has drawn inevitable comparisons to his compatriot Mohamed Salah, but the Liverpool superstar warned against such correlations.

“Omar has great potential and is an important player for his team and the national team currently, but I hope we stay away from the idea of comparisons because it will put him under pressure,” Salah said in November.

“Do not compare him to me. Do not say the ‘new Mohamed Salah’. Let him live his career. Comparing a player at the beginning of his career with another who has achieved a lot over many years does not help him.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush was an “accomplished and exciting forward”.

“He’s had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches,” he said.

“He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset.”

His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes during a frustrating season for City.

Advertisement

City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

Defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola’s side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.