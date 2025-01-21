Ten-time Melbourne champion fights back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and set up a semifinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic has produced a stunning comeback to beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open quarterfinals and set up a semifinal against second-seeded Alexander Zverev.

The 10-time champion lost the first set to the third-seeded Spaniard despite having his left thigh heavily strapped but turned things around quickly on Tuesday to advance to his 12th semifinal in Melbourne.

The 37-year-old won the epic generational clash against the player who is 16 years his junior as he searches for a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

It was a vintage three-hour-and-37-minute performance that extended his all-time record for most Grand Slam semifinal appearances to 50, four clear of Roger Federer.

To reach another final, he will need to beat second seed Zverev, who battled into the last four for a second year running with a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 win over American 12th seed Tommy Paul.

As the wind swirled, Djokovic opened with a commanding hold then broke immediately as Alcaraz struggled to find his range.

But the advantage was short-lived with the world number three Spaniard rifling a backhand down the line to break straight back.

Seventh seed Djokovic saved two break points in an enthralling game nine, but appeared to be wincing and Alcaraz converted on the third for a 5-4 lead when the veteran sprayed a forehand wide.

The Serb called the trainer and left court for a medical timeout after the game, with Alcaraz sealing the set to love on his return.

But Djokovic, with his thigh strapped, was not done and broke to race 3-0 ahead in set two, playing more aggressively.

Alcaraz then won three games in a row to seemingly seize control, but Djokovic eventually pulled off a break to love from nowhere with a backhand winner to take the set.

An intense third set went with serve until three breaks in a row left Djokovic 5-3 ahead and able to serve out, blowing kisses to his children in the crowd as the stadium erupted.

Djokovic had all the momentum and broke straight away in the fourth set. Both men produced some sensational tennis, including a 33-shot rally, before Alcaraz finally succumbed.