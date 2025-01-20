Sport|Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton arrives at Ferrari headquarters ahead of new F1 season

The seven-time F1 world champion opens up a new chapter in his career with an iconic photo shoot at Ferrari HQ in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton.
New Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton poses for a photograph at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy on January 20, 2025 [Courtesy: Ferrari]
Published On 20 Jan 2025

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver of all time, arrived for his first day at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, and said it was a dream come true to race for the Italian team.

Almost a year since Hamilton announced his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven Formula One world championships, for Ferrari, the 40-year-old suited up for a photograph in front of team founder Enzo Ferrari’s iconic office, standing next to a Ferrari supercar.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.”

Hamilton’s first day included a seat fitting followed by the simulator, but due to weather conditions he is not likely to have a first outing at the Fiorano test track until Wednesday, while official testing starts in Bahrain on February 26-28.

The Briton had his worst season in Formula One last year, in terms of championship position, finishing seventh overall but did win two races after two seasons without a victory. Hamilton’s last championship win came in 2020.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who are without a driver’s title since 2007, taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has joined Williams, and the 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March 14-16.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” Hamilton added.

Lewis hamilton greets crowd.
Lewis Hamilton greets fans during his first official days as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at Fiorano Circuit on January 20, 2025 in Fiorano Modenese, Italy. [Clive Rose/Getty Images]
