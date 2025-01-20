The seven-time F1 world champion opens up a new chapter in his career with an iconic photo shoot at Ferrari HQ in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver of all time, arrived for his first day at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, and said it was a dream come true to race for the Italian team.

Almost a year since Hamilton announced his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven Formula One world championships, for Ferrari, the 40-year-old suited up for a photograph in front of team founder Enzo Ferrari’s iconic office, standing next to a Ferrari supercar.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.”

Hamilton’s first day included a seat fitting followed by the simulator, but due to weather conditions he is not likely to have a first outing at the Fiorano test track until Wednesday, while official testing starts in Bahrain on February 26-28.

The Briton had his worst season in Formula One last year, in terms of championship position, finishing seventh overall but did win two races after two seasons without a victory. Hamilton’s last championship win came in 2020.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who are without a driver’s title since 2007, taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has joined Williams, and the 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March 14-16.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” Hamilton added.