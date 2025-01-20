Australian TV host apologises to Djokovic over ‘offensive, racist’ jibe

Tennis great refused an on-court interview following ‘insulting and offensive’ comments towards him and Serbian fans.

A leading television presenter has apologised on air to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans at the Australian Open, with Elon Musk and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among those wading into the dispute.

The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to make the quarterfinals on Sunday evening in Melbourne.

Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of “insulting and offensive comments” towards him and Serbian fans.

Jones had labelled Djokovic a “has-been”, among other things, but said in his apology it was “banter”.

Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.

He later released a short video on X to explain his stance to fans, which has been viewed more than 60 million times and caught the attention of the site’s owner Musk.

“It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media,” Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: “Indeed.”

Tennis names including former world number Boris Becker, Australian Nick Kyrgios, Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill and Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka all spoke out in support of Djokovic.

The audacity to call Novak Djokovic overrated by a reporter is just insane. The guy literally completed tennis by winning everything you can in our sport! — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 19, 2025

‘Banter’

“The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter. I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do,” Jones said on Monday.

“Having said that, I was made aware on Saturday morning, from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

“As such I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them – 48 hours ago – for any disrespect that Novak felt, that I had caused.

“As I stand here now I can only stand by that apology to Novak.”

The veteran broadcaster was live at Melbourne Park on Friday when a large group of Djokovic fans holding Serbian flags began cheering in the background behind him.

Jones responded by singing to them: “Novak, he’s overrated … Novak’s a has-been. Novak, kick him out.

“I should also say the disrespect was extended, in many ways, to the Serbian fans,” he said in his apology.

“We have built up a nice rapport with the Serbian fans… there is banter, and I thought what I was doing was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly that has not been interpreted that way.

“I feel as though I’ve let down the Serbian fans. It has been an unfortunate situation.”

Channel Nine also apologised, saying “no harm was intended towards Novak or his fans.”

But in a strongly worded statement issued before Jones’s apology, the Serbian Council of Australia called for him to be sacked and said it had lodged a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission.

“His comments are offensive, racist and only serve to incite further discrimination of Australian Serbs,” it said.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese urged more “kindness and generosity”.

“I’ve seen the comments made by Jones,” he told ABC radio. “We need more kindness and generosity and respect across the board. That’s what people are looking for.”

Jones was also a target for American player Danielle Collins last week after he labelled her a “brat” when she thanked Australian Open hecklers for “paying my bills” in her defeat of home hope Destanee Aiava.