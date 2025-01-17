Sport|Football

Haaland and Manchester City agree new 10-year contract

Norway striker Erling Haaland will be aged 34 when his deal with Premier League champions expires.

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034.

City announced the new nine and a half-year deal on Friday for the 24-year-old, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

“Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” Haaland said in a City statement.

The Norway striker, who has won Premier League and Champions League titles with City, will be aged 34 when the contract expires.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s outgoing director of football. “The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.”

The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. “Now I am City no matter what,” Haaland said.

City manager Pep Guardiola, whose side face Ipswich Town on Saturday in the league, signed a two-year contract extension in November.

The Premier League champions, who have won the title for the last four seasons, have endured a tougher campaign this term including a run of one win in nine matches in all competitions.

City have since gone unbeaten in their last five, winning three, but are sixth in the English top flight – 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

