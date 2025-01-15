Sixth-seeded Ruud becomes latest victim of a teenaged player’s dominance over favourites on day four in Melbourne.

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik sent three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud tumbling out of the Australian Open before warning the game’s top seeds: “New blood is coming.”

The Norwegian sixth seed had no answers to the power and intensity of the 19-year-old as he became the highest men’s seed to fall on Wednesday.

Mensik stormed home 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for the biggest win of his fast-burgeoning career, with Ruud falling victim to another of tennis’s up-and-coming youth brigade challenging the established order.

NextGen winner Joao Fonseca, 18, beat ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

It is the first time that two teenagers have beaten top-10 players at a major since 2006, when Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray achieved the feat at Wimbledon.

A third teenager, American Learner Tien, 19, faces fifth seed Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

“It’s great that there is new blood always. We can see that tennis is moving on,” said Mensik, ranked 48.

“We can see different or new names in the tournaments. For the fans, for tennis, for everything, it’s really great. New blood is coming!”

Advertisement

However, world number two Alexander Zverev had no problems as he recorded a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez for a place in the third round.

The German proved too hot to handle for his fellow 27-year-old, beating him 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier, record 10-time champion Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam singles matches played on his way into the third round.

The 37-year-old faced stiff resistance from fearless Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria before winning 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena to set up a clash with Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac.

It was Djokovic’s 430th Slam contest to claim sole ownership of most singles matches played, men or women, in the Open era, ahead of Federer (429) and Serena Williams (423).

No one else has played 400 or more.

“I love this sport, I love competition,” said Djokovic, who is into the third round in Melbourne for a 17th straight year.

“I try to give my best every single time. It’s been over 20 years that I’ve been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level.

“Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I’m just blessed to be making another record.

“Grand Slam matches and Grand Slam wins are what count the most in our sport. Of course, I’m very thrilled with that,” he added.

One of the later games in the women’s draw saw world number three Gauff fighting back from 5-3 down in the second set to see off te UK’s Jodie Burrage 6-3, 7-5.