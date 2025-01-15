The ‘second generation’ contest will see the British boxers face-off after Benn’s suspension delayed the original fight.

The long-awaited grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr is set to finally take place in London in April after a delay of several years, organisers have confirmed.

What should have been an initial bout between the two British boxers in October 2022 was called off when Benn failed a voluntary drug test in fight week, but the 28-year-old confirmed the bout in a social media post on Wednesday.

Benn’s two-year battle to clear his name saw his suspension lifted in November and he shared photos of himself signing a contract with promoter Eddie Hearn and Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, along with the words: “Your Fate has been sealed! @chriseubankjr”.

Eubank Jr, 35, responded by posting the picture on his Instagram feed, with the message: “@conorbennofficial just signed his own death sentence”.

Signing his own death sentence 👏🏽 https://t.co/5bL10nIWjJ — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) January 15, 2025

Benn will reportedly have to move up from welterweight to fight Eubank Jr, who has a professional record of 34 wins and three defeats, in what was previously billed as a “catchweight” fight.

Advertisement

Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, posted on X: “Eubank Jr vs Benn done in April, London, by the name of ‘Fatal Fury City of the Wolves’. Soon I will announce the day and the location.”

The bout has been promoted as a “second generation” contest that saw the rivals’ fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, battle it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.