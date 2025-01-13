Fury made the decision less than a month after his world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing.

“I’m going to make this short and sweet,” the British boxer said in a social media post on Monday. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast.”

Fury’s announcement comes after he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in a unanimous decision on December 21 in their rematch, which saw the Ukrainian unify the heavyweight world titles.

Fury’s shock retirement is being treated with some scepticism. Back in April 2022, the “Gypsy King”, as he is widely known, said he was “done” with boxing after defeating Dillian Whyte, only to return months later to fight Derek Chisora.

If this is indeed the end of Fury’s boxing career, he leaves the sport with an impressive professional record of 34 victories, which includes 24 wins via knockout, one draw and two losses – with the two defeats at the hands of Usyk in the past year.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, the 36-year-old had been expected to return to the ring in 2025 in a blockbuster showdown against longtime British rival Anthony Joshua.

