World champions Australia rely on experience and all-round abilities as they seek third Champions Trophy title.

Pat Cummins returns for Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan next month after skipping their Sri Lanka Test tour, with injured paceman Josh Hazlewood making a comeback to the limited-overs side.

Australia’s Test and one-day international (ODI) captain Cummins opted out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka for the birth of his second child but was named in the 50-over world champions’ preliminary 15-man squad on Monday.

Cummins carried an ankle injury through the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India.

Hazlewood was also included in the two-time tournament winners’ lineup after calf and side strains restricted him to just two Tests against India over the summer.

While they return, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dropped, paying the price for his poor recent form after opening for Australia during their most recent one-day series against Pakistan.

“This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year’s successful tour of the United Kingdom and the more recent Pakistan home series,” chief selector George Bailey said during the squad announcement.

“It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan.”

All-rounders Matt Short and Aaron Hardie as well as quick bowler Nathan Ellis are the least experienced international players in the squad with less than a dozen ODIs each.

The Champions Trophy, which Australia won in 2006 and 2009, was last played in 2017.

The eight-nation trophy, between February 19 and March 9, will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Australia have been drawn with Afghanistan, England and South Africa for the opening group stage.

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa