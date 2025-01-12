Sabalenka, Zverev and Habib shine on rain-hit first day at Australian Open

Hady Habib becomes first Lebanese player to win a Grand Slam match on an eventful first day at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka has launched her bid for a third successive Australian Open title with a 6-3 6-2 demolition of former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on a wet opening day of the main round in Melbourne.

Despite the power-hitting show at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, Sabalenka was nowhere near her peak as she was broken twice by the American in a wayward first set, but she steadied with the help of her pulverising forehand to claim a 15th successive win at hardcourt Grand Slams.

The stand-out hardcourt player in the women’s game, Sabalenka, stormed to a 4-0 lead over Stephens in the first set as fans were still settling in their seats for day one’s first evening match on centre court.

Though Stephens broke her twice to claw back to 4-3, Sabalenka regrouped to claim the set with strong net play and customary aggression.

Sabalenka will play Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro for a place in the third round in her bid to become the first woman to pull off the Australian Open “threepeat” since Martina Hingis (1997-99).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, men’s second seed Alexander Zverev barely needed to get out of third gear as the German cruised past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Zverev has made no secret of his ambition to lift a maiden major at Melbourne Park this year and the 2024 semifinalist hit the ground running.

Hady Habib flies Lebanese flag

Lebanon’s Hady Habib made history by becoming the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match when he beat China’s Bu Yunchaokete in front of a frenzied crowd out on Court 13.

World number 219 Habib is the only Lebanese ever, man or woman, to come through qualifying and reach the main draw at one of the four majors.

The 26-year-old continued his fairytale run with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory, following which he draped himself in the Lebanon flag as he signed autographs.

“This is probably one of the best days of my career honestly,” said Habib.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to get this win not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis.

“As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them.”

Born in the United States to a Lebanese father, Habib lived in Lebanon for a few years from the age of six and has been representing the country since he was 15 when he first played in the Davis Cup.

Advertisement

His reward is a second-round match against France’s 14th seed Ugo Humbert.

“It’s a huge win, especially what we’ve been going through as a country,” said Habib.

Rain, thunderstorm halt play

Earlier on the day of the main round, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who lost to Sabalenka in last year’s final, reached the second round indoors, while men’s sixth seed Casper Ruud and former world number four Kei Nishikori dodged the wet weather to secure five-set victories.

It was another matter on the outside courts where play ended after less than an hour in the morning and did not resume until more than six hours later in the early evening.

Eight of the 32 scheduled singles matches were scratched and organisers will be giving thanks for the cushion of the extra day which was first added to the tournament last year.

The men’s draw saw two longer matches with Norwegian Ruud advancing after a 6-3 1-6 7-5 2-6 6-1 victory over Jaume Munar and Japan’s Nishikori prevailing 4-6 6-7(4) 7-5 6-2 6-3 against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro.