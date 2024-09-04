When do the AFC qualifiers take place for the World Cup? How many countries are playing? Al Jazeera answers.

The Asian Football Confederation’s third-round qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on Thursday, as 18 teams battle for the eight places up for grabs.

The final stage of qualification will culminate in June 2025, but several teams will be able to cement their spots in the North American edition of the World Cup much earlier.

Here’s everything to know as Asia’s finest battle it out for a place at global football’s showpiece event:

⚽ What is the latest stage of AFC qualifiers?

Following the second round of preliminary knockout matches, the group stages of the AFC qualifiers have now been formed by the 18 remaining teams from the region. There are eight automatic qualifying places up for grabs plus an additional place in the last chance saloon that is the intercontinental playoffs.

⚽ How can teams qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 18 remaining Asian teams have been split into three groups of six, who will face each other home and away. The top two teams will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

Six teams, comprising the best third- and fourth-placed finishers from the three groups, will then be divided into two groups. The three teams in each group of these two groups will face the other once at a neutral venue. The top two teams will progress to the World Cup.

The second-placed sides will face each other in a playoff for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs for the remaining World Cup berths.

⚽ Which teams are still in the AFC qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?

The 18 teams have been split into the three following groups:

Group A

Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyz Republic, DPR Korea

Group B

South Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait

Group C

Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia

The top 1️⃣5️⃣ Asian sides are revealed in the latest #FIFARanking! pic.twitter.com/ADTiXyxKes — #AsianQualifiers (@afcasiancup) July 18, 2024

⚽ Which AFC nations are the favourites to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Defending AFC Cup champions Qatar and the team they beat in the AFC Cup semifinals, Iran, are the favourites to qualify from Group A. South Korea and Iraq are the favourites in Group B although AFC Cup finalists Jordan, who beat South Korea to reach the continental final, are expected to provide a strong challenge.

Group C is arguably the most competitive group, with record AFC Cup winners Japan and AFC giants Australia the favourites to qualify although Saudi Arabia are expected to be strong challengers while both China and Indonesia are more than capable of causing a shock.

Our first match 🇶🇦 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. ⚽️ Qatar 🆚 UAE

🗓️ Thursday, September 5, 2024

⏰ 19:00 (Doha time)

🏟️ Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium#AlAnnabi #Powered_By_Fans #Our_Journey_To2026 pic.twitter.com/SgjLwOCiop — Qatar Football (@QFA_EN) September 2, 2024

⚽ What are the top matches to look out for in the opening AFC qualifiers?

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia

One of the biggest matches from the most competitive group will involve Saudi Arabia, who famously beat Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Al Jazeera will bring you live text coverage of the Green Falcons’ attempt to reach a third World Cup on the bounce.

Standing in their way are Indonesia, who are the only Southeast Asian side to remain in the qualifiers. The Saudis have won 12 of the 15 meetings between both sides.

South Korea vs Palestine

The AFC’s most successful team in qualifying for World Cups, South Korea, face a Palestine side that have made history twice already this season. The Lions of Canaan, who have progressed past the second round of qualifiers for the first time, also reached the knockout stage of the AFC Cup for the first time in the tournament in Qatar. The odds are stacked against Palestine given South Korea have not lost a home qualifier since 2013.

Japan vs China

Two Asian economic powerhouses are paired in the opening round, but there is a stark contrast in their performances on the football field. Japan are the seven-time record winners of the AFC Cup and heavy favourites to progress from their group. China are yet to win the continental crown and have only once, in 2002, reached a World Cup. Their last victory against Japan was in 1998, while the Japanese are unbeaten in their last 13 qualifiers, winning 12.

Palestine vs Jordan

This game brings two neighbours and two teams that overachieved at the 2023 AFC Cup in Qatar. Jordan were defeated finalists, while fan favourites Palestine reached the knockout stage for the first time.

⚽ Which countries have the best AFC qualification record for FIFA World Cups?

Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar and Saudi Arabia all appeared at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and are strong favourites to make repeat appearances.

South Korea hold the AFC record for most appearances at World Cup finals with 11 previous qualifications to their name.

Japan are targeting an eighth consecutive qualification while Australia are hoping to get a sixth consecutive appearance.

The two AFC giants will be heavily threatened in Group C by Saudi Arabia, who have made seven appearances in total at World Cups.

Iran have reached the finals on seven occasions and another will mark a fourth straight qualification.

Indonesia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Palestine, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Uzbekistan have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

⚽ Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held?

The 23rd edition of football’s global showpiece is being staged across three countries in North America with Canada, Mexico and the United States all hosting fixtures throughout the competition. The final itself will be held in the US.