McCullum named England’s white-ball coach ahead of India tour

England Test coach Brendon McCullum will also take control of the white-ball teams, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

The ECB said the New Zealander would be in charge of both the Test and limited-overs teams from January 2025, coinciding with England’s limited-overs tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan.

England had only won one of 17 Tests prior to McCullum’s appointment, but have since won 19 of 28 Tests.

“I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England,” said Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket. “I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket.”

McCullum appeared in 342 internationals for New Zealand, whilst also enjoying a long playing career in the English game with Middlesex, Glamorgan, Warwickshire and Sussex.

The 42-year-old former wicketkeeper replaces Matthew Mott, who was appointed at the same time that McCullum assumed control of the Test side in 2022.

McCullum ‘eager’ for new role ahead of India and Pakistan challenges

England’s defence of the T20 World Cup was ended at the semifinal stage of this year’s edition by eventual winners India, while they won three of nine matches in their 2023 defence of their Cricket World Cup crown.

In a statement, McCullum said: “Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with [white-ball captain] Jos [Buttler] and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.”

Former England batter Marcus Trescothick will continue to serve as interim head coach for this month’s series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean starting in October.

The first of England’s six T20 internationals against India will be played in Kolkata on January 22. The teams will then play in three one-day internationals before travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.