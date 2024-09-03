Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets to seal historic cricket series win

Bangladesh seal their first Test series win against Pakistan with a six-wicket win in Rawalpindi to take the tour 2-0.

Bangladesh’s cricket team have sealed a historic 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan after securing a six-wicket win on Tuesday in the second and final match of the tour.

Set 185 to win in Rawalpindi, the tourists chased down their target in the afternoon session of the final day to build on the 10-wicket win in the opening Test on the same venue. That match marked in itself Bangladesh’s first Test win against Pakistan.

Zakir Hasan powered 40 off only 39 balls at the top of the innings in Bangladesh’s successful chase to ensure there was little hope of a Pakistani comeback. The 26-year-old’s innings included three fours and two sixes in an opening stand of 58 with Shadman Islam.

The winning moment came, perhaps fittingly, with a cover drive off Abrar Ahmed by Shakib Al Hasan, who shared an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 32 with Mushfiqur Rahim to settle any nerves after Mominul Haque fell with the score on 153-4.

Bangladesh’s first innings was rescued by Litton Das’s 136, in a partnership of 165 for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, after his side were reduced to 26-6 in reply to the hosts’ 274. Mehidy’s 78 followed a five-wicket haul with the ball.

Pakistan, who saw three batters reach half-centuries in their first innings, were bowled out for 172 in their second knock as the batting woes of the first match came back to haunt them. Hasan Mahmud was the chief tormentor with 5-43, while Nahid Rana claimed 4-44.

The two defeats in the series extend Pakistan’s barren run in red-ball cricket at home to six losses and four draws since their victory against South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021.