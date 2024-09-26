ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Teams, India vs Pakistan, full schedule
All you need to know about the groups, format, fixtures, match start times and venues for the tournament.
The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup gets under way on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates, where 10 teams will participate in the 17-day tournament for a chance to lift the trophy currently held by record six-time champions Australia.
Here’s a look at the teams, format and schedule for the competition:
Teams in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- England
- India
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
Tournament format
The tournament will be played in a simple two-stage format.
In the group stage, each team will play four other teams once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
Groups
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies
Schedule of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
October 3, Thursday
Bangladesh vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 4, Friday
South Africa vs West Indies, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
India vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 5, Saturday
Bangladesh vs England, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 6, Sunday
India vs Pakistan, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
West Indies vs Scotland, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 7, Monday
England vs South Africa, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 8, Tuesday
Australia vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 9, Wednesday
South Africa vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
India vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 10, Thursday
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 11, Friday
Australia vs Pakistan, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 12, Saturday
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 13, Sunday
England vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
India vs Australia, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 14, Monday
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 15, Tuesday
England vs West Indies, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
October 17, Thursday
First semifinal, Dubai, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Second semifinal, Sharjah, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium
October 20, Sunday
Final, Dubai, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium