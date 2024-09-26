All you need to know about the groups, format, fixtures, match start times and venues for the tournament.

The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup gets under way on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates, where 10 teams will participate in the 17-day tournament for a chance to lift the trophy currently held by record six-time champions Australia.

Here’s a look at the teams, format and schedule for the competition:

Teams in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Australia

Bangladesh

England

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

Scotland

South Africa

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Tournament format

The tournament will be played in a simple two-stage format.

In the group stage, each team will play four other teams once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Groups

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Schedule of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

October 3, Thursday

Bangladesh vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 4, Friday

South Africa vs West Indies, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 5, Saturday

Bangladesh vs England, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 6, Sunday

India vs Pakistan, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

West Indies vs Scotland, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 7, Monday

England vs South Africa, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 8, Tuesday

Australia vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 9, Wednesday

South Africa vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 10, Thursday

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 11, Friday

Australia vs Pakistan, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 12, Saturday

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh vs South Africa, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 13, Sunday

England vs Scotland, 2pm (10:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

India vs Australia, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 14, Monday

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 15, Tuesday

England vs West Indies, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

October 17, Thursday

First semifinal, Dubai, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Second semifinal, Sharjah, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 20, Sunday

Final, Dubai, 6pm (14:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium