Afghanistan seal historic cricket series win against South Africa

Afghanistan’s cricketers have sealed a historic one-day international series win against South Africa with a 117-run victory in the second match in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz chalked up a superb 105 as Afghanistan made 311-4, having won the toss. It was the seventh century in the 22-year-old’s ODI career, making him the first Afghanistan player to reach this mark, and included 10 fours and three sixes.

Two days after winning the series opener by six wickets – their first ODI win against the Proteas – the hosts bowled their visitors out for 134 with Rashid Khan taking 5-19 on his return from injury. Fellow spinner Nangeyalia Kharote claimed 4-26.

The tourists had reached 103-3, with captain Temba Bavuma top scoring with 38 from 47 balls, but lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs.

Afghanistan dominated South Africa with bat and ball

Afghanistan made a bright start to the match with the bat as the openers capitalised on the decision to bat first.

Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan added 88 for the first wicket before Aiden Markram had Hassan leg before for 29.

That brought in Rahmat Shah (50) who shared a 101-run partnership with Gurbaz before the opener fell shortly after reaching his milestone, bowled by Nandre Burger for 105.

The innings slowed with that dismissal although Azmatullah Omarzai hit the accelerator with a rapid, undefeated 50-ball 86 which included six sixes, to ensure an awkward chase for the Proteas.