Afghanistan stroll to historic first ODI win against South Africa

Afghanistan bowl South Africa out for 106 to seal first ODI win in cricket victory.

Afghanistan’s cricketers have earned a historic first one-day international (ODI) victory over South Africa, romping to a comfortable six-wicket triumph in the first of a three-match series on Wednesday in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa were bundled out for 106 in 33.3 overs, having slumped to 36-7 in the 10th over, leaving Afghanistan with a modest target which they easily reached in 26 overs.

Gulbadin Naib (34) and Azmatullah Omarzai (25) were not out at the end as they steered Afghanistan home in an unbeaten 47-run partnership.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 4-35 for the victors as they skittled the South African top order on a flat track in hot weather conditions.

Wiaan Mulder top scored for the Proteas with 52 off 84 balls – it was the 26-year-old’s highest ODI score and maiden fifty for South Africa – before he was eventually bowled by Fazalhaq.

His 39-run partnership with Bjorn Fortuin for South Africa’s eighth wicket was the highlight of a dismal innings and the latter’s 2-22 from his nine overs was again little more than a stalling of the inevitable in Afghanistan’s chase.