Record four-time champions India will face confident hosts and first-time finalists China at the Moqi Base, Hulubuir at 10:00 GMT.

Who: China vs India

What: Asian Champions Trophy final

When: Tuesday, September 17, 6pm (10:00 GMT)

Where: Moqi Hockey Training Base, Hulunbuir, China

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text coverage begins at 07:00 GMT

India will look to win a record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title when they take on hosts China in the hockey tournament’s final on Tuesday.

The men in blue brushed aside South Korea in a 4-1 win in the second semifinal on Monday, while the hosts stunned three-time champions Pakistan 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

India were pre-tournament favourites for the title following their podium finish at the Paris Olympics 2024, where they beat Spain to bag bronze.

However, China’s win over former hockey powerhouse Pakistan came as a surprise as the Green Shirts were left to rue a string of missed opportunities in front of goal.

First-time finalists China will relish their chances in front of a partisan home crowd in the remote northeastern city of Hulunbuir, which lies in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region. They will hope that Wang Caiyu, their formidable goalkeeper who blocked several Pakistani attempts on goal in the semifinal, will be able to thwart attacks from the Indian forward line.

Should Wang – also known as the Great Wall of China – provide a strong defence, China’s attack could carry the momentum into the Indian half and make life difficult for India’s own hero in the goal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

India will not be short on confidence after their earlier win over China in the round-robin stage and a perfect record in the tournament.

Team India storms into the final with a convincing 4-1 victory over Korea powered by some sharp finishing from Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet, and Uttam Singh. Up next, we face hosts China 🇨🇳 in the grand final tomorrow in the Mens Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Lets win this one🏆💪🏻… pic.twitter.com/blZ8BxNYX7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 16, 2024

India vs China: Head-to-head record

Matches: 23

Won by India: 17

Won by China: 3

Draws: 3

Form guide: China

China have had a mixed bag of results during their run at the tournament, starting with a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of their opponents in the final. They bounced back to beat Malaysia 4-2 and entered the final on the back of a shock win over Pakistan.

China’s last five results

China 1(2)-1(0) Pakistan

China 2-0 Japan

China 1-5 Pakistan

China 2-3 South Korea

China 0-3 India

China’s best result at Asian Champions Trophy

Fourth place: 2012 and 2013

Form guide: India

India go into the final riding on the wave of their Olympic medal and a 100 percent record at the Champions Trophy. They will be the outright favourites for the title.

India’s last five results

India 4-1 South Korea

India 3-1 South Korea

India 8-1 Malaysia

India 5-1 Japan

India 3-0 China

India’s best result at Asian Champions Trophy

Champions: 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint with Pakistan), 2023

What’s field hockey and how is it played?

Simply known as hockey, the 11-a-side sport is played on a synthetic pitch – also known as Astroturf – between two teams.

All 11 players move a hockey ball with a hockey stick with the aim of slotting it into the back of the opposition’s goal. The team scoring more goals wins.

Hockey sticks are made from a mixture of fibreglass, carbon and aramid and include a long handle that leads to a curved head that is used for manoeuvring the ball on the field and hitting it into the goal.

The global governing body of the sport is the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

How is a goal scored in hockey?

A goal can only be scored from inside the striking circle and can come from direct play, penalty corners or penalty strokes.

How long is a hockey match?

A hockey match is played over 60 minutes, divided into four quarters of 15 minutes each. Half-time is taken between the second and third quarters and lasts 15 minutes. Two-minute breaks are taken after the first and third quarters.

Stoppages in play due to injuries or the ball being out of play lead to the halting of the clock, which usually makes the game last longer than the stipulated 60 minutes.

Up until 2019, the game was played across two halves of 35 minutes each with a five-minute break in between.

What’s the Asian Champions Trophy tournament?

A continental hockey tournament that began in 2011, this contest is played amongst the six best teams in the region.

All teams face each other in a round-robin format and the top four qualify for the semifinals.

Which teams are playing in the Asian Champions 2024?

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

South Korea

Who are the past winners of the Asian Champions Trophy?

2011: India

India 2012: Pakistan

Pakistan 2013: Pakistan

Pakistan 2016: India

India 2018: India and Pakistan (joint winners)

India and Pakistan (joint winners) 2021: South Korea

South Korea 2023: India

India squad

Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

China squad

Qijun Chen (captain), Weibao Ao, Yang Ao, Jienming Chao, Benhai Chen, Chongcong Chen, Jingwen Deng, Kaimin E, Wenhui E, Jiesheng Gao, Yonghua He, Ziyang Huang, Changliang Lin, Yuanlin Lu, Dihao Meng, Nan Meng, Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Taozhu Zhang, Xiaotong Zhu