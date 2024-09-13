Ronaldo surpasses 639 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 60 million on YouTube and 113 million on X.

Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has attracted more than one billion followers across his social media accounts, aided by his newly launched YouTube channel, which has generated more than 60 million subscribers in just over three weeks.

Ronaldo, who scored his 900th career goal on September 5 to help Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the Nations League, is the first individual to reach a billion followers on social media, media reports said.

“We’ve made history, one billion followers! This is more than just a number, it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo posted on X.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey. … Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life.”

We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1… pic.twitter.com/kZKo803rJo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2024

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player reached the milestone with more than 639 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook and 113 million on X.

The 39-year-old topped Forbes’s list of the best paid athletes this year as his earnings off the pitch reached $60m, boosted by his large social media following.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has scored 131 goals for Portugal and contributed significantly to top European club teams, including 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five for his first club, Sporting CP. He has also netted 62 goals for his current club, the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr.

In August, he received a special award from UEFA in recognition of his record-breaking achievements in the Champions League.

Ronaldo is the competition’s record scorer with 140 goals from 183 appearances for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He was the top scorer in seven seasons, including a record 17 goals in 2013-2014, and is the only player to score in three finals.

He recently dismissed suggestions he had considered ending his international career in the near future, adding that criticism after he failed to score in the 2024 European Championship did not worry him.

“When the time comes, I’ll move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make,” he said.

“If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave,” he added, citing the example of his former teammate Pepe, “who left through the front door” after announcing his retirement from the game in August at the age of 41.

“But I will go with a clear conscience, as always, because I know who I am, what I can do, what I do and what I will continue to do.”

Ronaldo led Portugal in the Euro 2024 championship, where his country was knocked out in the quarterfinals by losing to France.

He captained Portugal to success in the opening edition of the Nations League in 2018-2019, three years after they became European champions for the first time in France.