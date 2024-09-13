The Argentina star is available for Miami’s MLS game against Philadelphia after being out of action since July 14 when he sprained his ankle.

Lionel Messi is set to return to action with his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, after spending more than two months out with an ankle injury, Miami coach Gerardo Martino confirms.

Messi has not played since spraining his right ankle in Argentina’s July 14 win against Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final. He last played for Inter Miami on June 1 but will be available for selection against the visiting Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Martino said.

“Yes, he’s fine now,” Martino told reporters on Friday.

“Yesterday, he returned to training. He is contemplated for tomorrow’s game, and after training, we will define the strategy for him, but he is available. We are going to once again have the best player in the world within the team, so we are all happy about that situation.”

Messi sat out Wednesday’s session with a sore throat before participating in the Herons’ session on Thursday.

“Luckily, [the sore throat] lasted just one day. Yesterday, he trained normally. Let’s hope he keeps evolving today,” Martino said. “It’s about taking into consideration all that’s happened to define the strategy.”

Inter Miami are closing in on the Supporters’ Shield and the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 27 games.

The 37-year-old forward has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 MLS matches this season – the fastest to 25 goal contributions in league history.

He has missed eight MLS games for his club and this month’s World Cup qualifiers for his country.

World champions and Copa America winners Argentina missed their talismanic captain as they were handed a shock loss away at Colombia on Tuesday.