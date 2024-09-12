Former United star says manager Eric ten Hag must not be negative and say that the club can’t win the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo says his former club Manchester United must rebuild everything from the bottom up if they are to compete for the top football titles again.

The 39-year-old Portugal forward won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and a Club World Cup crown during his first stint at United from 2003-2009 and said he still loves the club, which finished eighth in the league last season.

Ronaldo says manager Erik ten Hag’s attitude is too negative, urging him to target the Premier League title.

The Portugal star, who now plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, fell out with ten Hag before his second spell at Old Trafford ended late in 2022.

Speaking on the “Rio Ferdinand Presents” podcast set to air on Thursday, Ronaldo said he was happy with the way the club’s administrators, led by INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe, were investing in infrastructure.

“They need to rebuild everything, in my opinion … the club needs time to rebuild because it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that this is the only way.

“I believe that the future will be bright. I believe, but they don’t depend only on the talents. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible.”

Ronaldo dismisses ten Hag’s approach towards titles

Ten Hag has said he is “quite confident” of claiming more silverware this campaign after lifting the League Cup and FA Cup over the past two seasons.

But he said in July his team are a “long way away” from being ready to win the Premier League, which they have not won since Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

Ronaldo dismissed ten Hag’s attitude.

“The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the league and Champions League. Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you’re not going to fight to win the league or Champions League.

“You have to be, to mentally say, listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. You have to try.”

United upset Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May but they endured their worst Premier League campaign last term, finishing eighth, and the 20-time English champions have lost two of their opening three matches this season.

Ten Hag has come under pressure already after two defeats in their opening three games and Ronaldo said he should lean on his former United teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was hired as an assistant coach.

“You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge,” he said. “I believe that Ruud is going to help because he was inside the club. He knows the club, he knows the fans. If the coach listens to him, I think they can improve a little bit the club.”

‘I love that club’

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who spent six seasons with United earlier in his career, scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford after signing from Juventus in 2021.

Following his exit just over a year later, he claimed he felt “betrayed”, while saying of ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

However, the 39-year-old said he still loves the club.

“I’m not happy the way it all happened but, in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it’s done, already done,” he said.

“To prove that I’m right or wrong, this is not my issue any more. I say what I have to say and for me it’s done.”

He added: “I love that club. I’m not that kind of guy that forgot the past.”

United are currently 14th in the league and visit Southampton on Saturday.