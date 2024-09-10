The sought-after F1 designer Newey announced his departure from Red Bull in May, after 19 years at the famous F1 team.

Formula One design guru Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin from Red Bull, the British-based team has confirmed.

The widely expected appointment of the 65-year-old Briton was announced by Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Newey said he aims to turn Aston Martin into world champions after his appointment was announced at the team’s Silverstone headquarters on Tuesday.

Widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, Newey has committed his long-term future to the British outfit after it was announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull. He will start his new job in March 2025 as managing technical partner and will also become a shareholder.

“I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin,” Newey said. “I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.”

Newey will work with the team’s drivers, Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43.

“This is huge news,” Stroll said. “Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining Aston Martin.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.”

Something new. Welcome, Adrian. pic.twitter.com/DLgHqx6sRU — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 10, 2024

Red Bull announced in early May that Newey would be leaving the world champions and would step back from design duties to focus on the final development and delivery of the RB17 hypercar.

Aston Martin are currently fifth in the constructors championship heading into the final stretch of the season.

Newey has built a reputation as the greatest F1 designer in history after winning 12 drivers’ championships and 13 constructors’ titles in a career that spans the Williams, McLaren and Red Bull teams.

He helped transform Red Bull from an energy drinks company into an F1 giant, with Sebastian Vettel landing four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.

Mercedes then emerged as the dominant force but Red Bull fought back to reclaim their spot at motor racing’s summit, with Max Verstappen taking the 2021 title before storming to the next two championships.

The Dutch driver had looked on course to romp to a fourth consecutive title this season but his lead has been reduced to 62 points with eight races remaining.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner recently denied that Newey’s departure has contributed to his team’s recent slump, which leaves Verstappen heading to this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku without a win in his past six races.

It was reported earlier this year that Newey became unsettled after Horner was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a female employee.

The team principal was cleared in February of wrongdoing by an internal investigation carried out by Red Bull’s parent company before the employee was then suspended. An appeal was dismissed last month.