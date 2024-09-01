Marc Marquez’s victory at the Aragon Grand Prix ends a 1,043-day win drought for the six-time MotoGP champion.

Spain’s Marc Marquez has conjured a magical performance in front of his home fans at the Aragon MotoGP to end a three-year winless run.

The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last Grand Prix win was back in 2021 at the Emilia Romagna race, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike.

He took the chequered flag on Sunday by almost five seconds from Jorge Martin with Pedro Acosta in third.

Marquez then did a victory lap hopping off his bike to kiss the ground and perform an impromptu dance in front of his ecstatic supporters.

Martin leads the riders’ standings by 23 points after two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, five laps from the line.