Charles Leclerc delivers Ferrari’s first home Formula One win at Monza in five years.

Charles Leclerc has won the Italian Grand Prix to delight Ferrari’s massed ranks of fans as Lando Norris again chipped away at struggling champion Max Verstappen’s lead in the Formula One drivers’ standings.

Monegasque Leclerc claimed victory at Monza on Sunday for the second time after winning in 2019, holding off McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Norris in a thrilling race in which Verstappen finished nearly 38 seconds off the pace in sixth.

Keep reading list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Alaa al-Daly: The Gaza para-cycling star fighting for a shot at glory end of list

Huge roars engulfed the stands as Leclerc took the chequered flag after holding out on a set of hard tyres he had changed in his only pit stop on the 16th lap.

All of his top rivals, apart from teammate Carlos Sainz who ended up finishing fourth, pitted twice and McLaren were hoping that the Ferrari pair would do the same.

But Leclerc managed to keep his tyres in good enough condition to stay ahead and finished the race comfortably in front of Piastri, who had been the race leader in the opening laps.

Polesitter Norris, despite finishing third, managed to chop Verstappen’s championship lead to 62 points with eight races remaining as his Dutch rival’s barren run continued.

Verstappen has now failed to win any of the last six GPs after claiming victories in seven of the first 10, and his and Red Bull’s dominance of F1 looks increasingly in question.

A fourth straight world title looked a near certainty when Verstappen won in Spain in June, but since then he has finished on the podium only twice.