India’s Vinesh Phogat disqualified in Olympics, missed weight by 100 grams

India’s Vinesh Phogat lopped off her hair and forced herself into a smaller singlet but still fell 100 grams short of Olympic glory in a cruel twist to the rollercoaster career of one of the most compelling wrestlers of her time, at the Paris Games.

While a billion-plus Indians went to bed on Tuesday night thinking they were assured of a silver medal and dreaming of a gold from Phogat, the 29-year-old was doing everything she could to get below the 50kg mark.

None of the measures worked, however, and Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday with Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, who she beat in the semifinals, replacing her in the freestyle final against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States.

It was a sad end to a campaign that began with the biggest upset of the competition in Paris as Phogat stunned defending champion Yui Susaki in what was the Japanese grappler’s first loss to a foreigner.

Phogat had practically starved herself for a week, exercised and spent hours in the sauna as part of her usual process to cut the kilos from her natural 55-56kg down to her competition weight.

“She was given some water to prevent dehydration before her bouts on Tuesday and subsequently her weight increased more than normal,” said Dinshaw Paudiwala, chief medical officer of the Indian delegation.

“We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes but despite all of this we could not make it.” Phogat was subsequently put on a drip but was medically fine, he added.

After the match, the athlete announced she was retiring.

“Wrestling won and I lost. My dreams are shattered. I don’t have any more strength,” Phogat wrote on X. “Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry.”

Indian athletes and authorities also expressed their support on social media following Wednesday’s disqualification

“Completely gutted,” Abhinav Bindra, an Indian rifle shooter and winner of the men’s 10-metre air rifle competition at the 2008 Olympic Games wrote on X. “Sometimes u dont need a gold medal to be a true champion to people.”

Geeta Phogat, who became the first female Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010, also showed her support.

PM Narendra Modi referred to her as a “champion among champions”.