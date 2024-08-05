Paris Olympics Label
Duplantis sets new world record, retains Olympic pole vault title in Paris

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis captured the gold and soared to a new world record at the men’s Olympic pole vault final.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates setting the new world record after the men's pole vault at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 5, 2024 [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]
Published On 5 Aug 2024

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis beat his own world record en route to retaining his Olympic pole vault title in Paris.

In a sensational finish to the fifth day of track and field at the Stade de France on Monday, Duplantis sailed over the bar raised to 6.25 metres to rapturous applause from a 69,000-capacity crowd.

It bettered by 1cm his previous best of 6.24 metres, set at the Xiamen Diamond League meet in April.

Remarkably, it was the ninth time the United States-born Swede had broken the record.

Team USA’s Sam Kendricks won silver with a best of 5.95 metres, with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis taking bronze (5.90 metres) on countback.

The gold meant Duplantis became the first man to retain the pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956.

After securing the victory, Duplantis, draped in the Swedish flag and with Abba’s Dancing Queen booming around the stadium, made an emotional lap of the track.

Gold medallist Armand Duplantis sets a new world record during the men’s pole vault final [Hannah Peters/Getty Images]
Duplantis celebrates after setting a new world record [Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Source: News Agencies