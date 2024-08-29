A splash of colour and hope for inclusivity headlined the opening ceremony as more than 4,000 athletes paraded in Paris.

Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, Paris has inaugurated the 2024 Paralympics with a nearly four-hour-long opening ceremony in the heart of the city.

Against the backdrop of a setting sun, thousands of athletes paraded down the famed Champs-Elysees avenue to Place de la Concorde in central Paris where French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Paralympic Games open on Wednesday night.

Security was tight, with some 15,000 law enforcement officers on site, but there was a light summer feeling to the evening as the sun slowly set on the French capital.

“Dear athletes, welcome to the country of love and revolution. Rest assured, tonight, no Storming of the Bastille, no guillotine, because tonight the most beautiful revolution starts – the Paralympic revolution,” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said in his speech.

“It’s a sweet revolution that will change all of us deeply.”

The live show started at the foot of the obelisk in Place de la Concorde with Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer Chilly Gonzales on the piano.

Artists with disabilities and impairments screamed a countdown and French singer Christine and the Queens delivered a pop rendition of Edith Piaf’s Non, Je ne regrette rien.

Loud cheers greet athletes

As the 168-delegation athletes’ parade started in a festive atmosphere, volunteers cheered and danced.

About 50,000 people watched the ceremony in stands built around the iconic square, which is the biggest in Paris and is visible from afar because of its ancient Egyptian obelisk. Accessibility for athletes in wheelchairs was facilitated with strips of asphalt laid along the avenue and placed over the square.

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports from Thursday until September 8.

Organisers say more than 2 million of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold for the various Paralympic events.

The opening ceremony was held outside the confines of a stadium, just like when the Olympics opened in the city on July 26. Fighter planes flew overhead, leaving red, white and blue vapours in the colours of the French national flag, before the delegations entered the square in alphabetical order.

Some delegations were huge – more than 250 athletes from Brazil – and some were tiny – less than a handful from Barbados and just three from Myanmar.

The French arrived last and to roars from the crowd, which then sang along to popular French songs, including Que je t’aime by late rocker Johnny Hallyday.

No controversies at opening ceremony

Throughout the show, directed by Thomas Jolly who also led the Olympic opening ceremony, singers, dancers and musicians with and without disabilities performed on stage together seamlessly, projecting a theme of inclusion and overcoming physical differences.

Lucky Love, a French singer who lost his left arm at birth, was joined by performers in wheelchairs. Other acts featured dancers with crutches.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said he hoped the Paris Paralympics would start an “inclusion revolution” beyond the field of sport.

“The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show what persons with disabilities can achieve at the highest level when the barriers to succeed are removed,” he said in a speech.

“The fact these opportunities largely exist only in sport in the year 2024 is shocking. It is proof we can and must do more to advance disability inclusion – whether on the field of play, in the classroom, concert hall or in the boardroom.”

Although Wednesday night’s show started at 8pm (18:00 GMT) local time, fans had gathered hours earlier under a scorching sun to get top spots along the way. As performers entertained the crowd on stage, volunteers danced alongside Paralympians as they waved their national flags and the sky gave off a postcard-perfect orange glow.

Last month’s Olympics opening ceremony was held in pouring rain which failed to dampen the enthusiasm of spectators along the Seine river. It went without a security glitch, though it also triggered controversy over a tableau that appeared to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

As the ceremony concluded, the Paralympic torch was carried into the area by former Olympic wheelchair tennis gold medallist Michael Jeremiasz, who was surrounded on stage by dozens of torchbearers.

Five French Paralympians lit the Olympic cauldron, which is designed to look like a hot air balloon and glowed gold-like in the night.

The Paralympic flag was raised high into the night sky and its emblem adorned the top of the Arc de Triomphe about three kilometres (two miles) away.

The ceremony ended with fireworks and another cover by Christine and the Queens, of Patrick Hernandez’s hit of 1978 Born to be Alive, before Serge Gainsbourg’s Je T’aime Moi Non Plus resonated around Place de la Concorde.

The first medals handed out on Thursday will be in taekwondo, table tennis, swimming and track cycling. Athletes are grouped by impairment levels to ensure as level a playing field as possible.

The closing ceremony will be held at Stade de France, the national stadium.