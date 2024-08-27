When and where will the Paralympics opening ceremony be held? How many athletes will compete? Al Jazeera answers.

Less than two weeks after the curtain fell on the Olympic Games, Paris is set to light up again for another mega sporting event.

The Paralympic Games 2024 will be held in the French capital from Wednesday and will see thousands of athletes compete for coveted medals.

Here is what you need to know about the games in Paris:

When are the Paralympics 2024?

The Paralympics will be held from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 8.

When and where will the opening ceremony be held?

A glittering opening ceremony, beginning at 8pm local time (18:00 GMT) will kick off the games on Wednesday. It will be the first ever Paralympic opening ceremony to be held outside a stadium, similar to the opening of the Olympic Games about a month ago.

Athletes will parade through Paris’s landmark Avenue des Champs-Elysees to the Place de la Concorde public square in front of an expected 65,000 people.

Where will the Paralympic events be held?

The 18 venues across Paris and its outskirts that will play host to games are:

Stade de France: Para athletics

Para athletics Roland-Garros Stadium: Wheelchair tennis

Wheelchair tennis Chateau de Versailles: Para equestrian

Para equestrian Paris La Defense Arena: Para swimming

Para swimming Eiffel Tower Stadium: Blind football

Blind football Invalides: Para archery

Para archery Pont Alexandre III: Para triathlon

Para triathlon Grand Palais: Wheelchair fencing, para taekwondo

Wheelchair fencing, para taekwondo Champ de Mars Arena: Para judo, wheelchair rugby

Para judo, wheelchair rugby Porte de la Chapelle Arena: Para badminton, para powerlifting

Para badminton, para powerlifting South Paris Arena: Boccia, para table tennis, goalball

Boccia, para table tennis, goalball Chateauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting

Shooting North Paris Arena: Sitting volleyball

Sitting volleyball Bercy Arena: Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair basketball Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome: Para cycling – track

Para cycling – track Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium: Para canoe, para rowing

Para canoe, para rowing Clichy-Sous-Bois: Para cycling – road

Para cycling – road Saint-Denis to Esplanades des Invalides: Paralympic marathon route

Take a look at Al Jazeera’s guide to the Olympic venues.

Which countries will be part of the Paralympics 2024?

More than 150 countries will be represented in Paris.

China, Great Britain (GB) and the United States (USA) will field some of the largest contingents with more than 200 athletes each, while dozens of countries will be represented by a single athlete each.

How many athletes will participate in the Paralympics 2024?

More than 4,400 athletes are gathering in Paris for the games.

What sports are in the Paralympics 2024?

Athletes will compete in 549 medal events spread across 22 sports, which are:

Para archery

Para athletics

Para badminton

Blind football

Boccia

Para canoe

Para cycling

Para equestrian

Goalball

Para judo

Para powerlifting

Para rowing

Para shooting

Sitting volleyball

Para swimming

Para table tennis

Para taekwondo

Para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

Which sports are unique to the Paralympics?

Only two Paralympic sports – goalball and boccia – do not have an Olympic equivalent.

Goalball is played on an indoor court the size of a volleyball court, with goals on each end. Teams of visually impaired or blind players (wearing eyeshades to ensure fairness) take turns rolling a ball containing bells towards the opposing side’s goal. The defending team’s players act as goalkeepers.

In boccia, players throw or roll leather balls as close as they can to a small ball called a jack.

Who are the biggest Paralympic stars to watch?

Gustavo Fernandez (Argentina): Wheelchair tennis

Shae Graham (Australia): Wheelchair rugby

Alistair Donohoe (Australia): Para cycling

Alana Maldonado (Brazil): Para judo

Patrick Anderson (Canada): Wheelchair basketball

Claire Taggart (GB): Boccia

Rachel Choong (GB): Para badminton

William Ellard (GB): Para swimming

Avani Lekhara (India): Para shooting

Sumit Antil (India): Para athletics

Bebe Vio (Italy): Wheelchair fencing

Simone Barlaam (Italy): Para swimming

Sugiura Keiko (Japan): Para cycling

Amalia Perez (Mexico): Para powerlifting

Diede de Groot (Netherlands): Wheelchair tennis

Birgit Skarstein (Norway): Para rowing

Haider Ali (Pakistan): Para athletics

Oksana Masters (USA): Para cycling

Tatyana McFadden (USA): Para athletics

Jessica Long (USA): Para swimming

Who can qualify to compete at the Paralympics?

To compete at the Paralympics, athletes must have “an underlying health condition that leads to a permanent eligible impairment,” according to the International Paralympic Committee.

Impairments can be caused by either cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, amputations, physical injuries or intellectual impairment, blindness or reduced sight.

How are athletes classified?

To ensure fair competition between Paralympians, athletes are grouped by how limited they are by their impairment or how much of an effect it has on their ability to compete in their chosen sport.

Where to watch the Paralympics 2024?

Al Jazeera will report the major results and talking points from the games.

The games can be followed on the Paralympic YouTube channel as well as on regional broadcasters listed here.

Can tickets for the Paralympics 2024 still be bought?

Tickets for the games can be bought from the Paris 2024 ticket site.