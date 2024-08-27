Holder Djokovic begins his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a thrashing of Radu Albot in a late-night game.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff enjoyed comfortable wins in the first round of the US Open, while Dominic Thiem bid a final farewell to the Grand Slam where he enjoyed his greatest triumph.

Djokovic, looking to become the first player to capture 25 Grand Slam titles, capped the evening session under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot on Monday night.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Games, Djokovic toted his rackets and gear in a pair of gold-coloured bags onto the court where the crowd gave him a hero’s welcome.

But the Serb’s golden touch was decidedly lacking in the late-night match as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

For all that, he had more than enough weapons to handle Moldovan Albot in their first tour clash and claim a record 78th win at Arthur Ashe under a closed roof.

“I was not aware of it, to be honest with you,” Djokovic said of the centre court milestone.

“It’s definitely the loudest stadium we have in the history of our sport. The night sessions are the best in the world here.”

‘I’m shutting down’

But the Serb later bemoaned the late-night start.

“Well, I don’t think that ageing helps really staying so late and playing very late,” the 37-year-old told reporters after the match.

“I can feel, you know, my batteries are low now. I’m shutting down.

“You just have to accept it, I guess … I like playing night matches, but I love to start first.

“So hopefully I get more chances to play at night and am scheduled first so we can start at a more decent time and finish at a more decent time.

“I guess, for the fans, there is something special about late-night finishes, particularly post-midnight. For us, I don’t know. It’s not really what you want but if you get a W [win], then it’s all good.”

In the twilight of a record-smashing career, Djokovic is eyeing several milestones in New York, including a fifth title at Flushing Meadows to match the professional era record held by Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

He also hopes to become the first back-to-back winner in the men’s singles since Federer’s run of five successive titles from 2004 to 2008.

Easy wins for Gauff and Sabalenka

Meanwhile, home favourite and defending women’s champion Gauff cruised past France’s Varvara Gracheva 6-2 6-0 on Ashe, shrugging off disappointing performances in Toronto and Cincinnati to make a fast start at the year’s final major.

“The last couple of weeks were tough and I was like, ‘I have to do this and do that’ but I don’t have to prove anything to anyone except myself,” Gauff said.

“This whole week or two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself.”

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and one of the pretournament favourites, shone under the lights as she beat Australian Priscilla Hon 6-3 6-3.

Last year’s runner-up arrived in New York fresh off her triumph in Cincinnati and is looking to become the first woman to capture the season’s two hardcourt majors in the same year since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen kicked off the matches at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Amanda Anisimova, while her compatriot Wang Yafan advanced after ninth seed Maria Sakkari retired with injury trailing 6-2.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and three-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka joined seeded players Madison Keys, Paula Badosa and Elina Svitolina in advancing in the women’s draw.

Shelton ends Thiem’s Grand Slam journey

It was the end of the road for Austrian Thiem, who is retiring at the end of the season due to a wrist issue that derailed his career, as the 2020 champion fell 6-4 6-2 6-2 to American Ben Shelton.

Diego Schwartzman also waved goodbye to Flushing Meadows after the Argentinian’s final appearance at the tournament ended with a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-2 6-1 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who lost the final to Thiem four years ago, began his latest bid to lift a first major title with a 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 win over fellow German Maximilian Marterer.

Taylor Fritz flew past Argentinian Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5 6-1 6-2 as he launched his quest to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick triumphed at the 2003 US Open.

He was joined in the second round by Cincinnati runner-up Frances Tiafoe after the 20th seed battled past fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5.

Denmark’s Holger Rune was an early casualty, the 15th seed sent packing by American Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-1 6-4, while Casper Ruud of Norway dispatched Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2.