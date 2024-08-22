The new Bundesliga season begins on Friday with all eyes on Bayern Munich and whether they can rebound to win the title.

Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga campaign at VfL Wolfsburg this weekend with the spotlight firmly on new manager Vincent Kompany as he looks to guide the club back to the top of German football.

In the past decade, Bundesliga crowns were almost expected at Bayern Munich; the club won 11 consecutive titles from 2013 to 2023 in Germany’s premier division.

Keep reading list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Winning the mental game: Football as a fix in Africa’s largest refugee camp end of list

But last season, the Bavarians, who are Germany’s wealthiest football club, were dramatically upstaged by Bayer Leverkusen, who stormed to a domestic league and cup double without defeat. Bayern Munich then capped off their worst season in many years by finishing in third place on the Bundesliga ladder after being passed by VfB Stuttgart for the runner-up spot.

Former Belgium international Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, has been working to restore order in the Bayern ranks and instil confidence among his players ahead of Sunday’s season opener.

“Last year they had the same quality in the team, but communication between the coach and players was not perfect,” former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus told an international media roundtable this week.

“Bayern means ‘we are a family’, and this we have to live by day after day. Kompany is the coach who can bring that atmosphere back to the team.”

Bayern spent about 100 million euros ($111m) to bring in winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

They signed defender Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart to shore up a backline that leaked goals during last season’s trophy-less run.

“I have a positive feeling regarding this team that seems again to be inspired and ready to attack once more,” Bayern Director of Sport Max Eberl said.

Bayern also have returning superstars Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala in the squad, forming the nucleus of a high-scoring attack for the club in the 2024-25 season. Kane led the Bundesliga in goals last season, scoring 36 in just 32 appearances for the club.

Can Leverkusen repeat as champions?

But Leverkusen, who have largely kept their squad intact and retained coach Xabi Alonso, have no plans to hand the Bundesliga title back to Bayern Munich.

The never-say-die attitude that served them so well last season was evident once again on Saturday when they scored a late equaliser in the German Supercup against VfB Stuttgart before winning the title on penalties.

“They have less pressure in Leverkusen than [Bayern] Munich this season,” Matthaeus said.

“Leverkusen don’t have to win. Bayern, after their last two seasons, not only have to win but have to perform as well. Now that is pressure.”

Leverkusen officially open the Bundesliga season with Friday’s game at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

For last season’s surprise runners-up VfB Stuttgart, it will likely be a tougher ride than their previous campaign, having lost Ito to Bayern and top scorer Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldemar Anton to Borussia Dortmund.

The arrivals of Germany internationals Anton, Pascal Gross and Maximilian Beier could restore Dortmund’s credentials as title contenders although they will have to hope Guirassy fills the gap left by Niclas Fuellkrug after his departure to West Ham United.