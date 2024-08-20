The world number one will ride a wave of momentum into next week’s US Open after winning his fifth ATP title of 2024.

Jannik Sinner has lifted his third ATP Masters trophy, defeating Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open.

The Italian warmed up for next week’s US Open in style, biding his time in a hard-fought first set before breaking the match open in the second.

Tiafoe, whose game faded after losing the first-set tiebreaker, still made an impression during Monday’s encounter.

The American, who moves into the ranking top-20, saved three match points before Sinner claimed his 15th ATP career title.

Sinner hit 29 winners, including 13 aces, and broke Tiafoe twice in the match.

Cincinnati is the fifth trophy of 2024 for the 23-year-old, who began the season with an Australian Open crown in Melbourne.

“I’m happy, this was a very difficult week,” Sinner said. “It was tough mentally but I tried to do my best.

“Frances and I were both tired from the (Sunday) semifinals and there was a lot of tension.

“I’m just glad I kept my level in the important moments. I handled the situations on court well.

“There were many ups and downs, but that’s normal. At the big moments of each match, I played well.”

Sinner heads to the August 26 start of the US Open as a major favourite, standing more than 2,000 points clear of world number two Novak Djokovic.

“I’m confident, but it’s important to be able to recover to be ready for New York,” the Italian said afterwards.

“That is the main goal of this US Open swing. “I’m happy to be in the position I’m in. I have the hunger to keep playing. I hope to show good tennis in New York.”

Sinner is the youngest champion at the Cincinnati Open since Andy Murray in 2008.