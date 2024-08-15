With Real Madrid about to defend their LaLiga title, Al Jazeera looks at the top talking points heading into a new Spanish football season.

Real Madrid and their English superstar Jude Bellingham appeared to lay down a marker that a new Galacticos era was dawning in Spain when they won the LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

There is now a huge task for Real’s rivals to keep pace with Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid as the new Spanish league season begins, most especially with the capture of French striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Athletic Bilbao, who finished fifth last season, and Getafe were handed the task of kicking off the new season on Thursday, but the focus is on Barcelona’s trip to Valencia on Saturday and Real’s match at Mallorca on Sunday.

Al Jazeera looks at the top five talking points going into the new season as we consider whether Barcelona, or anyone, can stop Los Blancos from claiming a third title in four years and a record-extending 37th premiership overall.

Can Lewandowski and Yamal help Barcelona overcome a 10-point gap with Madrid?

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski excelled in his first campaign at Barcelona with 33 goals across all competitions, winning LaLiga with the Catalans, and last season he managed 26 as Barcelona finished empty-handed.

Despite still achieving a respectable total, Lewandowski’s performance level was significantly diminished for much of the season.

The Polish striker turns 36 later in August and many Barcelona fans are concerned the veteran will not provide the verve they need to compete with Real Madrid for the Spanish title or against Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

The Catalans sacked coach Xavi and replaced him with Hansi Flick in May, and their hopes are perhaps best pinned on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and, despite his heroics for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph, helping his side keep pace with Real is a lot to ask.

Are Atletico Madrid still serious rivals to the El Classico pair?

After finishing fourth in a poor season last year, Atletico Madrid have splashed the cash on several reinforcements this summer in an attempted rebuild.

Atletico Manager Diego Simeone landed Argentinian compatriot Julian Alvarez from Manchester City for a sizeable fee which could reportedly reach $94m, having already brought in striker Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal.

Atletico also signed Euro 2024 winner Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad to bolster a backline that has not been able to live up to the club’s miserly defensive reputation.

Alvaro Morata, Saul Niguez, Memphis Depay and Stefan Savic are those who have departed with the Rojiblancos sporting a new look for the season ahead but how long will it take Simeone to make his latest revamp click?

Was Girona’s dream a fleeting vision or a glimpse of the future?

Last season’s surprise package Girona ran Real Madrid close at the top of the table for months before settling into a third-place finish.

Michel Sanchez’s team have lost sparkling winger Savinho, who has now signed for Manchester City, and key striker Artem Dovbyk but will be hopeful of continuing to build on their remarkable achievements in what will be their fifth season in LaLiga.

Taking part in the Champions League provides both an opportunity and a challenge to the Catalans, who will have to juggle resources in a way they were not forced to last season.

Bryan Gil has arrived from Tottenham on loan, Oriol Romeu is back after an ill-fated spell at Barcelona, and Donny van de Beek has come in from the cold of Manchester United.

Will there be a Basque backlash?

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad were in danger of losing star players this summer, but for now, it appears they will be able to keep two of their prize assets.

Spain star Nico Williams has been handed the number 10 shirt at Athletic and despite links with Barcelona and other sides, appears content to stay with the Copa del Rey winners for at least one more season.

Likewise, La Real are set to keep pivotal midfielder Martin Zubimendi who rejected a move to Liverpool according to reports.

The Basque rivals will be hoping to break into the top four after Athletic finished fifth and Real Sociedad sixth last season.

Will the Bellingham and Mbappe axis make or break the Galactios?

England international Jude Bellingham took Spain by storm in his first year at Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos win the title and the Champions League. The midfielder netted 19 top-flight goals playing in an advanced role, but the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe could change the picture for Bellingham.

With Vinicius Junior and Mbappe set to form a deadly tandem in attack, Bellingham might be tasked with more defensive duties than at times last season, more similar to how he operated at Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti must work quickly to find the best system for his galaxy of attacking stars to function. Even if Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer they would still be widely tipped to retain LaLiga.

The 25-year-old made his Real debut on Wednesday and was in good form, scoring and lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The big question for coach Carlo Ancelotti is how to fit Mbappe into his plans, although if any coach can manage to keep his stars happy it is the Italian, viewed as the best man-manager in the game.

“This problem has ruined my holidays,” joked Ancelotti on Tuesday about his selection dilemma. “The problem doesn’t exist, because we have many games – last year those who played less still brought a lot to the team.”